Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (2 December 2021)

Volatile session for securities in the banking sector, in particular for Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The strong decline of STM stands out. In positive territory Stellantis

Always in Red the major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets, after the excellent performances recorded in the previous session. According to Thomas Hempell – Head of Macro & Market Research at Generali Investments – the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is destabilizing the markets and uncertainty will remain high until the impact is clearer of the variant on hospitalizations and deaths. For this reason, the short-term expert favors a very cautious approach to risk. “However, unless the impact of the variant on health proves to nullify the effectiveness of vaccines, the recent market correction may provide an opportunity to cautiously overweight risky assets in portfolios,” suggested Thomas Hempell.

At 11.45 on FTSEMib it was down by 0.78% to 26,167 points, after hitting a low of 25,986 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it lost 0.8%. Also in red the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.13%) and the FTSE Italia Star (-1.34%).

The bitcoin is under $ 57,000 (about 50,000 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund it oscillates between 130 and 135 points.

L’EUR is confirmed over 1.13 dollars.

Volatile session for banking sector stocks.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena is swinging (-2.55% to € 0.918) after the rally scored in the previous session. The Fitch Ratings agency has removed the “Negative Rating Watch”, in place on the main ratings of the Sienese institute.

Fractional variations for Intesa Sanpaolo (-0.55% to 2.1565 euros) and for UniCredit (+ 0.02% to € 11.12).

Stellantis earns 0.79% to 16,126 euros. The Ministry of Transport announced that just over 104 thousand cars were registered in Italy in November 2021, down by 24.6% compared to almost 139 thousand in the same period last year. Stellantis also experienced a sharp decline in sales. According to what was reported by the main press agencies, in November 2021 the registrations of the group amounted to over 36 thousand units (-33.3%). As a result, Stellantis’ market share stood at 34.8%.

Male STM (-4.22% to 43.05 euros), on the indiscretions reported by the Bloomberg agency relating to a reduction in the demand for iPhones. The Italian-French group is one of Apple’s largest suppliers.

Geox records a fractional progress of 0.37% to 1.088 euros. The company has approved the strategic plan for the three-year period 2022/2024. The management aims to reach the end of the plan with revenues of 800 million euros, an EBIT margin in the order of 5-6% and a net debt in the order of 20-30 million euros, with cash generation in the order of the 70 million euros and total investments between 70 and 80 million.

Definitely negative trend for ordinary shares Juventus FC (-3.95% to € 0.4134) and for i rights relating to the share capital increase (-8.18% to 0.0629 euro).

The excellent performance of the STAR segment stands out SECO (+ 5.18% to € 8.94), following the positive opinion of Berenberg (Buy, with a target price of 11 euros) and the next entry into the MidCap.



