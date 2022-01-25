Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (25 January 2022)

Positive performance for UniCredit. Stocks in the oil sector recovered. Definitely negative day, however, for Leonardo. More sales on DiaSorin

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets ended the session in positive territory, after the sharp correction suffered the previous day. Second Pierre Veyret – technical analyst of ActivTrades – bullish traders were incentivized a buy back shares cheaper after the massive sell-off, at least temporarily regaining control of the market. However, “even though some investors see the current low as an opportunity to buy back shares, most of them he is not very optimistic on the medium-term outlook, as we expect greater volatility for riskier assets in the first half of the year ”, speculated the expert. Thomas Hempell – Head of Macro & Market Research of Generali Investments – believes that volatility is likely to remain high in the short term with the looming conflict in Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policy slowing down the normalization of the supply chain. “As the global recovery continues and corporate earnings grow further (albeit more slowly), the recent correction will offer buying opportunities, with particularly favorable outlook for value and energy stocks,” the expert said.

The FTSEMib he recovered 0.22% to 26,029 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 25,785 points and a maximum of 26,274 points. The FTSE Italia All Share recorded a progress of 0.17%. Negative changes, however, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.25%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-0.54%). In the session of 25 January 2022, the turnover fell to 2.83 billion euros, compared to 3.67 billion on Monday.

At 17.35 on bitcoin it had reached over 36,500 dollars (over 32,500 euros).

The spread Btp-Bund remained below 145 points.

L’EUR it fell below $ 1.13.

Focus on banking sector stocks.

UniCredit it recorded an increase of 2.55% to 13.176 euros. As part of the ordinary share purchase program launched on 13 December, the institute led by Andrea Orcel announced that it had purchased, in the sessions between 17 and 21 January 2022, 7.02 million treasury shares, at the price weighted average of € 13.375 per share. The total value of the transaction amounts to 93.93 million euros.

A decidedly negative day, however, for Leonardo, down by 5.7% to € 6.226. Operators linked sales on the aerospace company to rumors related to the Eurofighter program with Kuwait. In this regard, Leonardo specified that the relationship between the counterparties is proceeding in line with expectations regarding deliveries, contractual milestones and collections. In addition, the aerospace company has specified that it is not the subject of any judicial investigation in relation to the Kuwait program.

Stocks in the oil sector recoveredafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in March 2022) touched $ 85 a barrel.

ENI it gained 3.22% to 13,094 euros.

Better performance for Saipem (+ 3.5% to € 1.9675) e Tenaris (+ 4.62% to € 10.305).

Still sales up DiaSorin (-1.6% to 132.55 euros), after the correction recorded in the previous session. The operators linked the drop immediately on Monday 24 January from the title to the news of the indictment of the CEO, Carlo Rosa, in the context of the proceeding opened by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office in relation to the hypothesis of the crime of insider trading. In a note, the diagnostics company renewed “its full confidence in the work of its CEO, trusting that it will shed light on its extraneousness to this case”, adding that the manager “is in no way accused of having operated in illicit manner on the company’s shares, neither in this one nor on other occasions, and that the gain that the operation under investigation would have derived from another person “.

Among the smaller capitalization companies took advantage of ePrice after ending the session on Monday with a jump of 48.6%. The stock fell by 18.5% to € 0.0212.



