Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (7 March 2022)

Strong volatility on securities in the banking sector: the declines of BancoBPM, BPER Banca and UniCredit stand out. Tenaris shines. Telecom Italia TIM on a roller coaster

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the week with a strong session volatility. In particular, the FTSEMib recorded a decline of more than 1%, after losing more than 6% at the start of the day. Pierre Veyret – technical analyst at ActivTrades – pointed out that risk aversion, which began well before the war in Ukraine with the rise in the cost of living and the prospect of tighter monetary policies, is fueled by the surge in foreign exchange prices. energy and expectations of much slower economic growth this year. “With no major economic news in sight, it’s likely that operators today find themselves facing a more market technicalunless some significant turning point arrives in diplomatic talks during the current ceasefire in Ukraine, shaking the mood of the market “, speculated the expert.

The FTSEMib he left 1.36% on the ground at 22,160 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 21,060 points and a maximum of 22,761 points. The FTSE Italia All Share it suffered a decrease of 1.42%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-2%) and for FTSE Italia Star (-1.66%). In the session of March 7, 2022, the turnover rose to 5.17 billion euros, compared to 4.68 billion on Friday.

At 17.30 on bitcoin he had returned over $ 39,000 (just over € 36,000).

The BTP-Bund spread has shrunk to 160 points.

L’EUR it fell to $ 1,085.

Strong volatility on securities of the banking sector. According to Andrea Caraceni – CEO of CFO Sim – there are no reasons for alarm on the Italian banking sector, after the ECB and the Bank of Italy are carrying out a survey of supervised banks, analyzing the exposures towards Russia. “To date, no difficult situations seem to have emerged”, highlighted the manager.

The discounts of BancoBPM (-4.61%), BPER Bank (-5.17%), Mediobanca (-2.77%) e UniCredit (-5.59%). Intesa Sanpaolo failed to limit the damage (-2.8%).

Focus on oil sector stocks, after the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in April 2022) returned to 120 dollars a barrel, from an intraday high of 126 dollars. According to what was reported by the main press agencies, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is considering the hypothesis of an embargo on the import of oil from Russia, an operation that would also involve European countries.

ENI it recovered 4.29% to 13.406 euros.

Definitely positive performance also for Tenaris (+ 13% to € 13.055).

Telecom Italia TIM on a roller coaster, after the heavy decline suffered in the previous week. The group’s stock recorded a drop of 5.45% to € 0.236, after having fluctuated between a minimum of € 0.2204 and a maximum of € 0.2815.

Iveco Group suffered a decline of 3.24% to 6.13 euros. The company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hyundai Motor Company to explore possible collaborations in terms of shared vehicle technology, joint procurement and reciprocal supplies.

Also Stellantis was not saved from sales (-6.4%).



