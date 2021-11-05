Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (November 5, 2021)

The institute communicated the financial results for the first nine months of 2021 and provided the update of the 2021/2024 strategic plan. Quarterly also for Leoanrdo

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started the last session of the week with minimal variations, pending US employment data.

At 09.20 the FTSEMib was up by 0.14% to 27,561 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.15%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.25%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.41%).

THE major US stock indices they ended the session with fractional variations. The Dow Jones suffered a minimum drop of 0.09% to 36,126 points, while the S & P500 rose 0.42% to 4,680 points, after setting a new all-time high of 4,683 points. Positive performance also for the Nasdaq (+ 0.81% to 15.940 points, below the new all-time high of 15.966 points).

There Tokyo stock exchange ended the week with a negative session. The Nikkei index lost 0.61% to 29,612 points.

The bitcoin has exceeded $ 62,000 (just under € 54,000).

The BTP-Bund spread it is reported over 115 points.

L’EUR stands at $ 1,155.

Banking protagonists of the day at Piazza Affari.

In the spotlight BancoBPM (+ 1.09% to € 2.791). The institute communicated the financial results for the first nine months of 2021 and provided the update of the 2021/2024 strategic plan. Barring further significant worsening of the scenario, for the current year BancoBPM has confirmed the expectation of a net profit per share of approximately € 0.35 which, also considering the equity position, should allow the remuneration of shareholders, with a pay out ratio of about 40%.

The Monte dei Paschi di Siena earns 0.68% to € 1.029. The Sienese institute communicated the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, a period that closed with a net profit of 388.1 million euros, from the loss of 1.52 billion recorded in the first three quarters of last year. Monte dei Paschi di Siena reported that as of 30 September 2021, as in the two previous quarters, no shortfall has emerged nor is it expected to emerge in the 12 months from the reference date, or by 30 September 2022. Furthermore, the management reported that the bank will revise its business plan for the new 2022-2026 time frame.

Down Is in the (-0.77% to € 7.196). The electric giant has communicated the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, a period that saw an increase in revenues and a decline in profitability. Net debt and investments also grew. Enel’s top management confirmed the financial targets for the 2021 financial year, communicated in November 2020, on the occasion of the presentation of the strategic plan for the three-year period 2021-2023.

Leonardo began the session with a decrease of 2.15% to 6.474 euros. The aerospace company communicated the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, a period that closed with growing revenues and improving profitability. In addition, the management confirmed the financial estimates for 2021, prepared when preparing the 2020 financial statements.

At Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italia) Solution Taxes recorded a jump of 11.2% to 3.0025 euros on debut day. The placement price of the shares was set at 2.7 per share, with a consequent initial capitalization of the company of approximately 40 million euros.



