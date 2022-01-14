Bounce on 1.10 of Cardano, Appreciation of over 40% in sight?

The Cardano price has depreciated by more than -59% since the beginning of September but the 1.10 support has kept sellers at bay by reacting vigorously and pushing back the cryptocurrency above 1.12. This led to a scenario that had been set aside in recent months. There is still considerable resistance for the bulls but an upward move by the crypto queen Bitcoin would allow Cardano to hit the first technical target at $ 1.54.

From a fundamental point of view (one of the real catalysts of the ups and downs of the crypto world) Cardano has stood out as one of the best and high-performance crypto projects, despite not having a fully functional DApp (decentralized apps).