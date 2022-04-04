Bra out: the trend with which Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox turn on this spring (PHOTOS)

One of the trends that will be seen the most during the season spring-summer 2022 is the call “bra out”, with which you can display a bralette or a very flashy bra over or under clothing.

Several celebrities of the entertainment world already carry it, one of them is Megan foxwho made an impact with the look she wore to lollapalooza festival from Santiago de Chile, where her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly had a share.

The actress showed off her outfit social media with a photograph showing his belly of steel that was exposed with said outfit, which was made up of a silver studded detail braleather jacket, high-waisted jeans and sandals with teddy detail.

In addition, he added several accessories that added a punk touch: a spiked studded choker, beaded necklaces, a black cap and an impeccable manicure in pink colour.

He also drew attention to his perfect make upstarring an outlined cat eye and nude lipstick. The image has more than 2 million reactions on Instagram and dozens of comments from users in which highlight its beauty.

Another celebrity who has proudly worn the “bra out” trend is kim kardashianwho last weekend wore a look with metallic silver bra and matching skinny leggings VexLatex for the opening of your store “Skims” in Miami, Fla.

the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”41, accessorized her outfit with a pair of futuristic sunglasses and ankle boots with stiletto heels of several centimeters.

In addition, he wore a very natural makeup, only with cat eye liner and nude lipstick. She was also surprised long hair hairstyle with relaxed waves.

The tendency “bra out” is not exclusive to celebrities, if you are as daring as Kim and Megan you can do it with the most striking outfits, or with very more sophisticated like the tailored suits. But, in case the look seems too provocative, you can place a a white blouse under the bra or bralette to wear the trend in a way that is closer to your style.

