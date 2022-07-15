Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie put aside their differences for a powerful reason

In 2005, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They became Hollywood’s favorite couple. Fans named them “Brangelina” and even though their relationship started in a scandalous way, they had everything to charm the industry: beauty, talent and great complicity.

“We spend a lot of time contemplating, thinking and talking about what we both wanted in life and we realized that we wanted very, very similar things. And then we keep taking our time. We remain very, very good friends, with this understanding, for a long time. And then life unfolded in a way that we could be togetherwhere it felt like something that we would do, that we should do,” Jolie confessed to Vogue in January 2007.

The co-stars of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” were married in August 2014 and have three children together: Shilohwho was born on May 27, 2006 and twins Knox and Vivienneborn in 2008. At the same time, Brad was involved in raising Maddox, Zahara and Pax, Jolie’s three adopted children.

The couple surprised with the news of their divorce in September 2016 due to “irreconcilable differences”. Since then, both have been involved in endless legal problems between the custody of their children and the distribution of assets.

Now everything seems to indicate that both reached a momentary agreement for the well-being of her twins, who recently turned 14 years old.

According to reports, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met in Rome, Italy, for Vivienne and Knox’s birthday. It was in the portal HollywoodLife where it was reported that the actor traveled to celebrate the twins’ 14th birthday. The actress was very worried that Pitt would not show up so she was calm when she knew that she would meet with them.

“Angelina has a tight shooting schedule [en Without Blood], so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday; It means a lot to her that she made the trip,” a source told the publication.

Brad will soon start a promotional tour for his next movie, Bullet Train but he was surprised when in previous days he revealed to GQ magazine that he was going through by a depression.

“I always felt very alone in my life”, Pitt shared. “I grew up alone as a child, alone even here [en Los Ángeles], and it really wasn’t until recently that I got a bigger hug from my friends and family. What is that line? It was Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with paradox, When you carry real pain and real joy at the same time, this is maturity, this is growth.” asserted.

The protagonist of “Once upon a time in Hollywood” He also talked about his decision to get sober following his split from Jolie in 2016.

“He had a cool group of men here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he said of his time in Alcoholics Anonymous. “Because I had seen things from other people that had been recorded spilling their gills, and that is just egregious to me.”

Pitt has had a difficult season as he revealed, he has had to learn to live with prosopagnosia, a cognitive disorder that does not allow him to distinguish faces. Although she does not have an official diagnosis, the movie star said that she has noticed that she has difficulties when interacting with other people and that everything seems to indicate that it is this condition. This has led him to limit his appearances in public, in addition to causing him anxiety. “Nobody believes me,” he admits in frustration.