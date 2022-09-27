brad pitt and emily ratajkowski are the new gossip couple

After the news of the date between Leonardo Dicaprio and Gigi Hadid, today the world of gossip was overwhelmed by the news of a new couple that is supposed to be born in Hollywood. Again, as for Di Caprio and Hadid, the protagonists are an actor and a model that we would never have imagined being able to see together before.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Let’s talk about Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowskiwhose names in the last few hours have become much talked about after that PageSix revealed that the actor of Bullet trainex-husband of Angelina Jolie, and the model, recently mom, would go out together a couple of times.

A frequentation that between Brad (soon protagonist of the movie Babylon) and Emily so early to bring the well-informed to underline that the two stars do not officially meet, since Pitt he would also be seeing other people.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to some revelations reported by a source a OK! Magazine, Pitt and Ratajkowski they would start flirting in late August, when the actor made the first move with the model. “He asked her out and she said yes. Emily always thought that Brad was cute, plus what did he have to lose? », said the insider referring to the recent breakup between the supermodel ‘and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, from whom she is currently divorcing after discovering a betrayal.

As for instead Brad Pitt (recently launched into the world of sculpture), the actor is still facing divorce from Angelina Joliewith which he is debating in court for the division of common goods, as well as for the custody of sons.