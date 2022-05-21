Brad Pitt and other actors who dropped out of school to pursue acting

To the surprise of many, there are several movie stars who, in addition to their artistic career, have a academic past. It is the case of Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, Ashton Kutcher and many more actors, and then we’ll tell you who they are and share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

As a young man, Ashton Kutcher studied Biochemistry.

Brad Pitt is not the only one: 7 actors who have an academic past

Brad Pitt

Parallel to the first steps he took in the world of acting, Brad Pitt made the decision to study journalism at Columbia University. Luckily for him, but more so for all of us, he ended up abandoning his degree and opted for his artistic facet.

Denzel Washington

The case of the protagonist of films like Man on Fire Y the vigilante It is quite similar to the previous one. As a young man, he studied at journalism in New York, but left them to devote himself fully to acting.

Leonardo Dicaprio

If DiCapriowinner of Oscar award for his work in the rebornthere is a peculiarity that consists in the fact that the studies that this actor abandoned were not the university ones, but the secondary. In short, it could be said that the protagonist of films like titanica Y The sinister island he knew from a very young age where his future lay.

Ashton Kutcher

The actor who rose to fame thanks to his role as Michael Kelso in That ’70s Show He also had a brief stint in university classrooms, in his case to study Biochemistry. However, this was short-lived and he quickly threw himself into acting.

Emma Watson

Changing the perspective a bit, it must also be said that there are many actors who, either prior to or parallel to their artistic careers, attended university. and they graduated in them.

Emma Watson besides being a great actress, she also has a university degree.

It is the case of Emma Watsonthe young woman who rose to world fame as a child and thanks to her role as Hermione Granger in the film saga of Harry Potter. Just a few years after graduation, this British actress surprised the world by graduating from English literature.

Natalie Portman

Another similar case is that of Natalie Portmanwho has to his credit a Degree in psychology. When she started this career, she was already a famous and successful actress, since she had worked in movies like The perfect assassin Y Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Eddie Redmayne

Finally, who also joins the group of Watson Y portman it is Eddie Redmayne. The actor famous for his performances in the theory of everything Y the danish girl study History of art and it was received in 2003, that is, a few years before making the leap to the big screen.

