Entertainment

Brad Pitt can not recognize faces for this disease

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

Actor Brad Pitt declared in an international magazine that he suffers from prosopagnosia, a disease that affects the ability to recognize people’s faces, sometimes even his own

Brad Pitt recently announced his retirement from acting due to various sentimental problems, such as the separation of his marriage to Angelina Jolie, now he has declared that he also suffers from prosopagnosia, a disorder that prevents him from recognizing familiar faces.

“He has never been officially diagnosed, but he believes he may be suffering from a specific condition: prosopagnosia, known as face blindness.” GQ magazine said.

READ: Brad Pitt announces his retirement from acting

Prosopagnosia taken to the extreme can even cause the face of loved ones to not be recognized, it can even lead to not recognizing one’s own face when looking in a mirror.

Those who suffer from prosopagnosia may not recognize their face. Photo Freepik

Brad Pitt mentioned to Esquire that he often preferred to isolate himself and stay at home due to this difficulty.

The New York Times took up the symptoms of the disorder by asking doctors what perceptions someone with this facial blindness had.

ALSO: Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie, shows off amazing dance steps that have gone viral on the web

“It is not the same as having a bad memory or having difficulty finding the right word at times” said Borna Bonakdarpour, a behavioral neurologist at Northwestern Medicine.

“People with prosopagnosia may become anxious or chronically depressed due to the isolation and fear stemming from the condition” he added.

RETURN TO HOME

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

Megan Fox premieres haircut and is inspiration to change her look

6 mins ago

Kendall Jenner Fuels Devin Booker Reconciliation Rumors With IG Story

7 mins ago

Layered short haircuts that are absolute trend of 2022

17 mins ago

Taylor Swift Appears Alongside Christian Bale in ‘Amsterdam’ Trailer

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button