Brad Pitt “devastated” over domestic violence allegations

He chose silence for a few days, but in the end Brad Pitt he could not help but intervene in the complex and thorny issue of the accusations of domestic violence made against him by Angelina Jolie and the eldest son Maddox, 19, who testified against his father. «She is heartbroken that Angelina has followed this path, after their marriage a lot of emotions remained», said a source close to the actor to Page Six.

“He took responsibility for his actions and admitted his past problems, stopped drinking,” the insider continued, “The wedding was very passionate and sometimes toxic, as all couples quarreled, but they also shared many good moments”.

Brad Pitt and his wife would come to the hands in one circumstance, on their private jet. During the quarrel, the actor allegedly hit his son Maddox, which is why the boy would not have wanted to know more about his father. It is not clear, however, if there were any other episodes. Nothing, so far, has emerged in this regard, despite the attention to the case of the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, which has monitored the family for a long time: “He exonerated him of any accusation of child abuse almost immediately,” a source had revealed a few days ago to Us Weekly adding: “The case remained open due to excessive caution because the Department took the matter seriously, and in the almost two years of monitored visits there was no case that triggered the alarm. “

Pitt has a clear idea on the matter. “He thinks that this leak was calculated to influence public opinion before the end of the process. Brad feels like he’s increasingly isolated from his children and is devastated by them.”, added the insider to Page Six. The trial is expected to conclude next month, when Judge John W. Ouderkirk will rule on the case. A few months ago Jolie had tried to have him removed, because she allegedly had business relations with one of her ex-husband’s lawyers, but the evidence of these relationships had been considered insufficient.

In court, the object of the dispute will be again the couple’s children, who released their version of the facts to court-appointed therapists: none of them would have expressed negative feelings towards their father. Brad Pitt is hoping for a 50% shared custody, and now the showdown is near. We just have to wait for the Court to give its opinion.

