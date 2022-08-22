Brad Pitt: new girlfriend would be Emily Ratajkowski – People – Culture

Brad Pitt has been a worldwide trend in recent weeks, after the release of ‘Bullet Train’, his second leading role of 2022, after his appearance in ‘The Lost City’, a film in which he participated with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum .

Now, in addition to his stellar performances on the big screen, it seems that Pitt has moved his cards in love, as rumors suggest that The interpreter of ‘Inglourious Basterds’ has been seen on several occasions sharing private dinners with the model and actress Emily Ratajkowskiwho starred in ‘Amigos Fiesta y Música’, and wrote the best-seller ‘My Body’.

This could be one of the romances that has gained the most strength in the life of the actor, 58, in seven years of being single. In 2016, the Oklahoma-born ended his marriage to Angelina Jolie after a 12-year relationship.

This is what the rumors say

The speculations came from the gossip portal ‘Deux Moi’, which is responsible for scrutinizing the intimacy of some of the most recognized entertainment personalities. That’s the way it is, It would have been leaked that the Oscar winner would have a sentimental relationship with the model, who is currently undergoing divorce proceedings with her ex-partner Sebastián Bear-McClard.

I’m sure she (Emily Ratajkowski) is dating Brad

It became known in mid-June that Ratajkowski broke up Bear-McClard, actor and film producer, and with whom he had his first child, due to the continuous infidelities of the American.

The different digital channels of ‘Deux Moi’ had already been promoting the rumor since mid-August, when it was revealed on their Reddit profile that Pitt and the supermodel They had been seen dining at a glamorous restaurant in Paris, where they were said to have spent several hours together.

Days later and through an Instagram story, the account stated forcefully: “I’m sure she (Emily Ratajkowski) is dating Brad”a phrase that was accompanied by a screenshot of a conversation with one of the anonymous sources that follow the trail of celebrities.

Until now, neither Pitt nor Ratajkowski have come out to deny or confirm what has been speculated about the possible romanceso it is a matter of waiting for more clues to continue to be evidenced that may or may not confirm this relationship.

