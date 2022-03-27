Brad Pitt puts the champagne at the Oscars this year, with Fleur de Miraval Rosé

I may not be nominated this year, but Brad Pitt is one of those figures that cannot be missing at the greatest festival of cinema and this year, in addition to going through the red carpet, he will be present at the Dolby Theater, through Fleur de Miraval Rosé his champagne, which was selected as the official of the 94th Academy Awards.

Yes, this means that on the night of this March 27, the guests at this ceremony will be able to enjoy the bubbly creation of the actor and his ex-wife, also actress Angelina Jolie, both already holders of some golden statuettes.

FROM MESSI TO LUIS MIGUEL, THESE ARE THE FAMOUS WINES YOU SHOULD TRY

“Fleur de Miraval will now be the champagne of the biggest stars of the big screen and of all those who contribute to the beauty and success of cinema around the world,” says a statement issued by the company that produces this drink.

According to what was reported by Decanter, Fleur de Miraval Rosé will also animate the Governor’s Ball, the official after party of the Academy, as well as other events related to the Oscars in Los Angeles, New York City and other cities in the United States. She was even present at the nominees luncheon on March 7.

More about Fleur de Miraval Rosé

The project is a collaboration between three families; Pitt and his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who together with the Perrin family of Château de Beaucastel and the Péters family, based in Le Mesnil-sur-Oger and internationally renowned for its champagne, own Château Miraval in Provence.

The most direct antecedent had been the launch of Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé in 2012. By 2020, Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne was already being presented, which in October of last year released a second edition; and Muse de Miraval 2021, the latest vintage of Miraval’s superior cuvée, is expected to launch soon.

“The intense commitment to the arts shared by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the House of Fleur de Miraval will be even more evident than usual during this very special ceremony,” Fleur de Miraval said in her statement.

This year’s Oscars champagne, Fleur de Miraval Rosé, as its name suggests, is a rosé, 75 percent mature Chardonnay and 25 percent young Pinot Noir, which involved five years of secret research and tasting.

Consumers, who will be Hollywood stars tonight, will find spicy notes of red currant and raspberry, along with a delicate minerality imparted by Chardonnay grapes. For more information, see this link.