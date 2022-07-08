Brad Pitt quits acting. While his daughter Shiloh, who cheers for him, runs away from home

Air of news (and a bit of storm) in the Pitt house.

The actor, who posed for a beautiful cover story for the August GQ magazine, has indeed confessed, in the interview accompanying the shots, that he wants to retire. It will be a real blow to the heart for all the fans, who have followed him with adoration in the cinema for more than 30 years.

According to the site PageSix, the actor confessed to “consider himself exhausted” and added that he could leave the scene “the last semester or the last quarter”. And then: “I think I spent years with mild depression and until I became aware of it, trying to embrace everything about myself, the good and the bad, I was not able to capture the moments of pure joy”.

However, it is not certain that the actor really leaves the cinema. Meanwhile we will see him engaged in the promotion of his latest effort, “Bullet Train”.

In terms of privacy, Brad is still dealing with the tormented separation from Angelina Jolie. And on this front, the latest news regarding the (ex) couple should be reported.

Shiloh, Brad and Angelina’s sixteen-year-old daughter, would be in deep dispute with her mother, precisely because of the divorce and the endless and bitter legal disputes that are accompanying him. Indeed, the girl would have run away from home (she lives with Jolie) to reach her father Brad and be able to spend time with him.

Unlike Shiloh, older brothers Maddox and Pax never want to see Brad again.

(photo Getty Images)