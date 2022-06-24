Brad Pitt reveals rare disease and surprises; understand

At the age of 58, Brad Pitt revealed that he had prosopagnosia, a disease also known as face blindness, a disorder that prevents the full or partial recognition of the features of his face or that of people he knows, such as friends and relatives. According to the actor, one of the symptoms of comorbidity is the difficulty of social interaction, which makes him not recognize his co-workers, increasing his reputation for being cocky and self-centered.

“Nobody believes I have this disease. Not even my closest friends,” said the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie. Prosopagnosia can get in the way not only of a career, but also of people’s love lives, in addition to leisure time. The disease makes it difficult for the individual to follow movies, series and soap operas, as the person cannot recognize the characters’ faces.

At events, the patient appears disoriented in a crowd and constantly feels lost. In life together, those affected by comorbidity cannot maintain a lasting relationship, because of the non-recognition of the face of their partner. In more serious cases, the disease can generate crises of anxiety, panic and depression.

continues after advertising

Brad Pitt’s Disease Can Be Caused by Many Reasons

Medical experts point out that prosopagnosia occurs more often when there are brain injuries or specific neuropsychiatric conditions, such as stroke, trauma, Alzheimer’s or schizophrenia. As it is difficult to diagnose, the patient is referred for tests to identify familiar, famous and unknown faces.

The doctor may also order imaging tests, such as an MRI or CT scan, to check for changes in the brain. Recently, another famous person revealed to have a neurological disease. Last week, Guta Stresser reported having multiple sclerosis.