Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling her share of the French winery where they were married

The divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is being a pitched battle. Despite the fact that those who once formed one of the most envied couples in Hollywood formalized their separation in 2019, they still have many loose ends to tie up. The latest problem has come from the shares of the Châteu Miraval winery that they bought when they were still together. Not only did they bet on the rosé wine business of this French vineyard, but it was also the place they chose to celebrate their wedding in 2014.

As reported by The Guardian, Brad Pitt has sued his ex-wife because she has sold her share of the shares to a Russian oligarch without the consent of the actor, as stipulated in the divorce agreement. According to the lawsuit, Jolie, who had been disengaging from the business and the farm for years, told her ex-husband in January 2021 that she was forced to sell her shares because she wanted nothing to do with the business. alcoholic beverages by personal objection. She says it was a “painful decision” and they tried to get him to buy her shares from her, but negotiations broke down five months later. Jolie ended up selling them to Yuri Shefler of Stoli Group.

Brad Pitt has not taken it well at all because, according to his lawyers, “has invested money and sweat” on that estate, located in southeastern France. The business is doing great, with profits of 50 million dollars a year, and it is one of Pitt’s pet projects. The actor seeks compensation for having broken the contract they had and accuses Jolie of seeking to inflict “free damage” because Shefler’s company would seek a way to gain control of the wine business.

Your professional careers

Beyond the courts Brad Pitt to release ‘The Lost City’ in theaters on March 25 alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and will return to the big screen this summer with David Leitch’s ‘Bullet Train’. At the beginning of next year, ‘Babylon’, the new Damien Chazelle, will debut. Angelina Jolie has the clearest agenda. After premiering ‘Eternals’ and ‘Those who wish for my death’, she has yet to shoot ‘Every Note Played’, based on the novel by Lisa Genova.