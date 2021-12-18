Brad Pitt turns 58 and hopes it’s a “more positive” period
Brad Pitt turns 58, but he has no big celebrations in mind for this milestone, quite the contrary. The Hollywood star wants to spend a low-key weekend, maybe just planning a date with his closest friends.
“He wants to keep a low profile in general, which then reflects the kind of person he is,” a source would reveal People. “For him it is always a natural period of reflection,” added the insider, speaking of the fact that his birthday coincides with the period of approaching Christmas.
Brad Pitt, the deepest wish for birthday
For Brad Pitt it has been a particularly busy year, both professionally and personally. “It was difficult for everyone, with Covid and the difficulties in making films,” the source continues. But the actor is trying to keep a constructive and optimistic approach: “He’s trying to be positive and think about the next steps, to look ahead and he really hopes it can be a more peaceful year”.
The reference is not only to career, but above all to private life and the relationship with children, given the no holds barred legal battle still underway with Angelina Jolie for their custody. “The situation with the boys is still difficult. It sucks, but it is what it is. His children are what matters most to him, but there are steps that need to be taken ”, we read on People.
Fortunately, the actor has many people by his side who love him, who support him and do not make him lack the affection necessary to move forward and continue to fight to recover the relationship with his boys.
Brad Pitt and the deal with the devil: it’s always more beautiful
Despite still being considered – and with good reason – one of the most beautiful and sexy men in the world, Brad Pitt has joked several times about the passing of time and the fact that he is now “old”. In a speech at the Maltin Modern Master Award, the actor ironically said: “It’s things like this and nights like this that tell me that I’m old now. I’ve been around for a while and I’ve been doing things like this for a while, ”he said as he picked up an award.
Maybe, but it is a fact that for him time never seems to pass, just like it did in one of his famous films, The curious case of Benjamin Button in which the protagonist rejuvenated as the years passed. Here, Brad Pitt is unquestionably sexy and fascinating today as he did thirty years ago and everyone agrees, very young and ladies.
.