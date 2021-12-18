Brad Pitt turns 58 and hopes it’s a “more positive” period

Brad Pitt, the deepest wish for birthday

For Brad Pitt it has been a particularly busy year, both professionally and personally. “It was difficult for everyone, with Covid and the difficulties in making films,” the source continues. But the actor is trying to keep a constructive and optimistic approach: “He’s trying to be positive and think about the next steps, to look ahead and he really hopes it can be a more peaceful year”.

The reference is not only to career, but above all to private life and the relationship with children, given the no holds barred legal battle still underway with Angelina Jolie for their custody. “The situation with the boys is still difficult. It sucks, but it is what it is. His children are what matters most to him, but there are steps that need to be taken ”, we read on People.

Fortunately, the actor has many people by his side who love him, who support him and do not make him lack the affection necessary to move forward and continue to fight to recover the relationship with his boys.