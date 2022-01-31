Bradley Cooper in Italy to shoot the new film

H.a “blown” – but with his approval – a important project to one of the greatest directors around, Steven Spielberg, 75 years old. Who, however, was unable to say no to the enthusiasm of Bradley Cooper, 47.

But let’s take a step back. From May, Cooper will be in Italy – fans warned – to turn Master, a biopic about the legendary musician and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The project to shoot the film, however, originally belonged to Spielberg, who wanted Cooper in the role of the protagonist. But the actor, busy shooting A star is born with Lady Gaga, had to renounce the proposal.

The idea of ​​a film about the figure of Bernstein – which he himself admired – began turn in Brad’s head, who asked the director if he could appropriate it, obviously with his permission.

Bradley Cooper convinced Spielberg

“I’ve always thought of being able to play a similar role“He said,” but could I do some research to see if I can write and direct the story? Would you let me do it? ». To convince him, he showed him a part of the mounted A star is born, the scene where Jackson and Ally sing Shallow. At that point, the director of West Side Story – although “he really cared about it” – he was convinced and gave him the project, to which Cooper has been dedicated for over four years.

Bradley Cooper, during the chat Actors on Actors from Variety, he told his colleague and Premio Oscar Maheshala Ali why he is so attracted to the figure of Bernstein.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

“As a child I always wanted to be an orchestra conductorHe revealed. “I was so obsessed with it that I asked when I was 8 a wand to Santa Claus. I listened to music, I fell in love with the notes and I could recognize every single step of a piece, for example Tchaikovsky’s Opera 35 in D major, in the violin concerto. I knew everything perfectly even if in reality I was not familiar with the language of music, obviously”.

And now, being able to direct a film about Bernstein, for the actor and director it is a dream that comes true.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED