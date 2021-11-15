Bradley Copper, the star of Michael Keaton’s Mad Passion Victim of Mad Mistake

This evening Bradley Cooper back on tv with A crazy passion, the 2014 film in which she stars opposite Jennifer Lawrence. But you probably don’t know that the actor was confused by Michael Keaton in a rather clumsy way for a leather salesman.

The episode in question was told by theformer Batman interpreter during an interview with Late Night With Seth Meyers in which he revealed that he had mistaken his colleague for a craftsman who makes saddles for horses that has the same surname.

For error, Michael Keaton sent the email requesting the new saddle to the wrong Cooper, in fact, writing to the star of Una crazy passion instead of his trusted leather seller. Of course, the actor responded in a bored way thinking that yes it was a stupid joke.

Michael Keaton said: “Cooper responded in a rather odd way. He asked me what I wanted and I thought, ‘Come on, what do I want ?!’. I didn’t think I had sent the email to Bradley Cooper for sure. I felt pretty misunderstood.”

Bradley Cooper for his part said: “You know, I thought you made yourself the protagonist of a joke of dubious taste but then, I almost ended up believing it because you became more and more specific in your requests! I was really confused”.

