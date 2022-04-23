breaking news and invasion

Phil Metzger flew to California from the Ukraine shortly after the war broke out, devastated by what he saw.

He had been helping deliver medicine and evacuate families from danger, and the evangelical pastor knew he wanted the church he leads in suburban San Diego to do more to help those in need.

He never expected that the crisis would end up reaching them.

“Who would have imagined that an oil pipeline would be opened to the United States (for the Ukrainians) through Mexico?” says Metzger. “That caught us all completely off guard.”

The church, Calvary San Diego, is in Chula Vista, California, about 7 miles north of the US-Mexico border. And as a growing number of Ukrainians crossed the border from Tijuana to seek refuge in the United States, Metzger saw it as an opportunity to turn the church’s beliefs into action.

Over the past six weeks, Metzger says thousands of Ukrainians who crossed the border have spent at least one night inside his church, and hundreds more have stayed in the homes of church members.

About 100 people connected to Calvary, including members and their families, opened their homes to give newcomers a comfortable place to stay for a night or two.

Many also volunteered to do airport tours, leaving families on their way to join relatives in the US.