breaking news and invasion

100 people from a California church opened their homes to Ukrainians in need

A Ukrainian family arrives at a shelter at Calvary San Diego Christian Church for Ukrainians arriving after crossing into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Chula Vista, California. To help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion and war that has dragged on for nearly six weeks, members of religious communities have led the charge to welcome the displaced. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Phil Metzger flew to California from the Ukraine shortly after the war broke out, devastated by what he saw.

He had been helping deliver medicine and evacuate families from danger, and the evangelical pastor knew he wanted the church he leads in suburban San Diego to do more to help those in need.

He never expected that the crisis would end up reaching them.

“Who would have imagined that an oil pipeline would be opened to the United States (for the Ukrainians) through Mexico?” says Metzger. “That caught us all completely off guard.”

The church, Calvary San Diego, is in Chula Vista, California, about 7 miles north of the US-Mexico border. And as a growing number of Ukrainians crossed the border from Tijuana to seek refuge in the United States, Metzger saw it as an opportunity to turn the church’s beliefs into action.

Over the past six weeks, Metzger says thousands of Ukrainians who crossed the border have spent at least one night inside his church, and hundreds more have stayed in the homes of church members.

About 100 people connected to Calvary, including members and their families, opened their homes to give newcomers a comfortable place to stay for a night or two.

Many also volunteered to do airport tours, leaving families on their way to join relatives in the US.

