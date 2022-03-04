Breakthrough Treatment for Multiple Myeloma: Protein Modifier

Thanks to various medical advances, it is possible to perform therapies based on T lymphocytes that can be modified and reduce the effect of cancer.

Doctor Cristian Rodríguez, hematologist oncologist.

The new therapies are based on monoclonal antibodies that seek to calibrate proteins such as CD38, as well as treatments that manipulate the immune system and destroy malignant cells. These and other advances were presented by Dr. Cristian Rodríguez, Hematologist Oncologist in an interview with Medicine and Public Health.

Rodríguez specified that the process of adaptation of the therapies and of the patients to them promises that in the future through the modification of T lymphocytesspecialists can manipulate this cell and create a protein that is responsible for adhering to a similar one that is part of multiple myeloma, in this way, those molecules that drive the pathology can be eliminated.

However, the specialist indicated that this treatment still needs validation for this type of cancer, so the studies are advancing in order to find more and better results to obtain the answers that health professionals and patients need.

“Monoclonal antibodies continue to appear that try to calibrate proteins or agents such as CD38, this is conjugated with chemotherapy. On the other hand, there is currently a therapy where you can manipulate the immune system, what you do is take T lymphocytes and they are sent to a laboratory and modified so that it is expressed as a protein, the same one that you want to attack in myelomain this way it is inserted into the patient and the cell that is required is destroyed, however, it still needs validation,” said the specialist.

The doctor recalled multiple myeloma is a condition that has a large number of treatmentshowever, in order to have a therapy Totally effective, prior examinations are required to validate what type of procedure is suitable for each of the patients, that is, this process must be carried out individually according to the needs of each one.

“There are several stages in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a so-called monoclonal gammopathy, which is an insignificant stage where the patient can be observed and followed up. There are more specific criteria where damage exists of organs or bone and at this point, it is considered that the patient should undergo treatment to prevent further malignancies in the body,” said the doctor.

Division of Myeloma Treatments

so that a multiple myeloma treatment be effective, an evaluation is required, where two groups predominate: the first, to those patients who are candidates transplant and the other, for those who do not, this is done so that the medicine or drugs to be used are appropriate and there is no systemic calamity.

“For those who can undergo this procedure, three medications are used: revlimid, bortezomib and dexamethasone, this same regimen is used in other patients. The difference is that other treatments can be used for the second group,” he deepened. doctor.

Changes and order in medications

As explained by Dr. Rodríguez, with certain treatments, a broad remission in immunity to a certain medication or side effects that may manifest in the patient is sought, however, some factors can promote a change in therapy, such as the patient.

“When there is a relapse in the disease there is no specific order, it is important to understand to which drugs the disease is being resistant and at what time, in order to properly choose the second line of therapy. The effects must also be taken into account side effects of the patient, to make the respective change” concluded Dr. Rodríguez.