Brian Austin Green and Meghan Fox have been asking each other for alimony

Seven months after the announcement of the separation, the former couple formed by Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox continues to animate the pages of gossip. This time there are no new loves, real or alleged, on the horizon, but some details on divorce. The actor, known to the general public especially for the role of David Silver in Beverly Hills 90210, he officially asked for the joint custody of the three children he had with his colleague, Noah, 8 years, Bodhi, 6, and Jouney, 4, together with food, not for children but for himself, as evidenced by a document published by the magazine Us Weekley. And Megan did the same thing.

There should therefore be no legal battle for custody of the children, as some American gossip had hypothesized at the beginning of last November, but a simple economic agreement to be stipulated between the parties. It is difficult to say which of the two has greater economic possibilities, it is certain that Megan Fox has worked a lot in recent years, even in important productions, unlike her husband who after his youth success has disappeared, but in California, where they both live, this does not it is a unique condition for obtaining financial support from the former spouse, the judge will evaluate the case and agree with one or the other, certainly not both.

Green filed for divorce because he was betrayed, after a ten-year marriage, and this, yes, could undoubtedly work in his favor. It all started last May, with a not too cryptic post published by the actor on Instagram: “Sooner or later, butterflies get bored of spending too much time on a flower. They begin to feel suffocated. The world is big and they want to experience it ». Brian Austin had posted it after discovering his wife’s affair with Machine Gun Kelly, to the registry office Colson Baker, rapper and actor Megan Fox met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass.

A story then also confirmed by those directly interested via social media, with some couple photos and mutual dedications. “My heart is yours” wrote the actress under a shot with Colson, provoking the reaction of the ex, who had replied with a photo of the children and an unequivocal caption: “My heart is theirs.” Photo later removed due to Megan, furious with Brian for exposing the children on Instagram and for making her pass as an absent mother.

The official “consecration” of the story, then, had arrived a few weeks ago, on the red carpet of Ama 2020. Having dispelled all doubts about the nature of the relationship between Megan and Colson, it is time to formalize the divorce. With the least possible aftermath. Between Brian and Megan, after all, things would be better today: “She was my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose her, I don’t want to disagree with her,” he said in the podcast Whith Brian Austin Green. An excellent premise.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Brian Austin Green confirms: it’s divorce with Megan Fox (after 10 years of marriage)

READ ALSO

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, if the proof of the crisis is a cryptic message