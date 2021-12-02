Briatore: “Verstappen makes no mistake, but Hamilton is the favorite” – Formula 1

“Verstappen is strong, he drives well and makes no mistakes, but in the title fight at the moment I see Hamilton as the favorite”. This is the opinion of Flavio Briatore, former team principal of Benetton and Renault ready to return to the Circus in 2022 as a ‘supplier’ of attractions and entertainment for key guests at the Grand Prix. Max Verstappen still has an eight-point lead over Lewis Hamilton, but he will have to beat him in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi to defend the lead unless they both hit a zero.

At Red Bull the debate between the Milton Keynes team and Honda about the possibility of introducing a new fresh heat engine to be squeezed to the maximum following the ‘example’ given by Mercedes in this final season marked by penalties . The tug-of-war between the Japanese giant and the team led by Christian Horner will only be resolved tomorrow after the first chronometric results on the track. “The Mercedes at the moment is more performing, changed the engine and has something more than the Honda one – added Briatore as reported by the press agency Adn-Kronos – in Saudi Arabia there is no shortage of long straights on which Hamilton and Mercedes will be able to make the difference thanks to the power unit ”.