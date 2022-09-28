Bridgerton: Anthony will be absent from the sequel to the Netflix series?

In season 3 of the Chronicle of Bridgerton, will Anthony be absent from the sequel to the Netflix series? We tell you everything in detail!

This is the question that bothers fans of The Bridgerton Chronicle… Will Anthony still be present in the sequel to the Netflix series? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

What next for Anthony Bridgerton?

After the departure of the beautiful Simon (Regé-Jean Page) in season 2 of The Chronicle of Bridgerton, it was Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) who became the main character.

The young man, alongside his sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) lived beautiful love stories with two Indian sisters. One thing is certain, he really enjoyed shooting in the series. And this, even if he has had to hide his sexual orientation.

“Yes, I thought that to be happy I had to be straight. There are two things we don’t want to know about you: if you’re an alcoholic and if you’re gay. All it takes is one person in a position of power to spread the information and it’ll burn you out. »

“So suddenly, I thought that to be happy, I had to be straight. So I got to a point where I thought, ‘Fuck it, too bad!’, I’d much rather hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own picture on Tinder and not be concerned about it. idea of ​​getting a role. »

As Bridgerton Season 3 is coming to Netflix very soon, the question arises, Will Anthony be present? It’s true that iconic characters have a habit of leaving after being the center of attention.

Regé-Jean Page who played Simon will therefore be able to testify to this! The Duke of Hastings announced his departure, which saddened many fans.

Jon M. Chu confirms that Jonathan Bailey has been cast as Fiyero in his ‘Wicked’ films. pic.twitter.com/f4BenWK8qT —Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 21, 2022

An actor who touches everything

Fortunately, this is not the case for Jonathan Bailey. He assured that he would be back for season 3. However, casting announcements sow doubt among fans.

Indeed, Jonathan Bailey has plenty of other projects. He announced be part of the cast of the movie Maria where he will give the reply to Felicity Jones. He will also star in the Fellow Travelers series with Matt Bomer.

And that’s not all ! Jonathan Bailey has yet another project! This is what director Jon M. Chu has announced. Thus, the actor will play one of main roles in the musical Wicked.

He will therefore put himself in the shoes of the singer Fiyero. At his side, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. This is what made the many fans of Bridgerton react.

Some are afraid of not seeing him enough in the episodes. But don’t be afraid! The actor is perfectly capable of doing several things at once. He therefore continues the two shoots, between London for The Bridgerton Chronicle and Canada for Fellow Travelers.

What motivation! Jonathan Bailey is therefore determined to become one of the best actors of his generation.