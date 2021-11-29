brief history of Sport Utility Vehicles

Crossover, mini, compact, mid-size and full-size SUV. We are now used to seeing our streets teeming with this kind of vehicles, whose numbers in terms of sales have literally exploded especially in the last decade. Let’s try to find out what story lies behind the conception of these models which today are depopulated at every latitude but which in terms of taste continue to divide, like day and night, motorists from all over the world.

1940s: the dawn of the SUV

Our story begins at the time of the Second World War when the need arose among the American armed forces to have a “light” reconnaissance vehicle with the following characteristics: light, small and four-wheel drive. Delmar G. Ross, vice president of Willys-Overland Motors, will find the solution giving birth to the Willys MB, a vehicle that will soon become known to all as “Jeep”, a name that derives from the English General Purpose Vehicle, literally vehicle “for general use”.

A model so versatile that, once the conflict was over, a new CJ version was soon developed: the first Jeep for civilian use. This milestone on the long road to modern SUVs was produced in various versions until 1962, when the now former Willys-Overland then Kaiser Jeep launched his famous Jeep Wagoneer.

1950s: from Land Rover to Land Cruiser

During the 1950s the “Jeep model” spread rapidly. Actually, as early as 1948, at the Amsterdam Auto Show, the house Land Rover debuted the model of the same name, destined to make history not only of off-road but of cars in general.

The Series I, of what from 1990 onwards will be known to all as the Defender, was equipped with a 1.6-liter 50 HP petrol engine, aesthetically characterized by the unmistakable robust and square design.

On the other side of the world, in Japan, the war demands produced by the Korean conflict led to birth of the Toyota BJ in 1951, originally equipped with a 3.4-liter 6-cylinder engine, then marketed starting in 1955 with the much more recognizable name Land Cruiser (and even the great actor Tom Hanks owned a Land Cruiser). One of the longest-lived models in the history of motoring.

While the Rising Sun increased the dose with the off-road Nissan Patrol, who will then be given the enthusiastic “Hero of all Terrain” label also due to Guinness World Records (such as pushing a 170-ton cargo plane and climbing a 100-meter-high dune in less than 5 seconds), Italy also began to equip itself with its “Jeeps” when the Ministry of Defense launched a tender for the construction of a light off-road vehicle.

Fiat and Alfa Romeo responded to the announcement, with the first one that won the race thanks to its AR51 then renamed Campagnola, a model produced for civil and military purposes until 1987.

1974-83: the Cherokee revolution

The bait was now launched and the 70s opened with what can be considered the first “luxury” off-road vehicle in history, we are talking about the Range Rover.

A road car capable of combining undoubted off-road qualities with comfort and luxury interiors. The first version was only available with three doors, 4-speed manual transmission, V8 engine and all-wheel drive.

Across the Atlantic, the Americans in the Jeep responded by presenting the Jeep Cherokee in 1974, a car designed for a younger audience. It is precisely in the brochure of the first generation Cherokee that the term SUV appears for the first time black on white.

Similar to the Wagoneer, the first generation remained on the market until 1983 when the disruptive new XJ series was released. For the first time the chassis was no longer separated from the bodywork, as indeed happens with hard and pure off-road vehicles, the body has become load-bearing, like on cars. One of the most distinctive elements between SUVs and off-road vehicles is in fact given by the chassis: SUVs use a load-bearing body, while off-road vehicles are born on a frame with side members.

The new engineering line ensures comfort and superior road behavior compared to small sacrifices in terms of performance on the most extreme routes.

An increasingly clear demarcation begins between real off-road vehicles and SUVs, vehicles with an increasingly similar appearance to minivans and station wagons, which however retain some typical characteristics of off-road vehicles such as high ground clearance and four-wheel drive.

1990s: the invention of the modern SUV

The 90s arrive and this time it is the German Mercedes that takes another important step for the segment by producing the W163 in 1997, the first series of the so-called M-Class, or the class of large SUVs from the house of the three-pointed star.

The Mercedes M is probably the first SUV in the contemporary sense of the term. The Teutonics already had their own line of off-road vehicles (Class G) since the 1970s but it is with the W163 that they make the leap in quality in the world sport utility definitively evolving the concepts of luxury and off-road capability already expressed by Range Rover and Cherokee.

The first response to the line proposed by Stuttgart will also come from Germany. The artwork is by BMW, first produced by the X5 (1999) and then able to stand out in the market for Utility Vehicles even many years later, in 2008, with the X6. The gamble this time is to apply the shapes of a coupe to an SUV, giving a descending cut to the roof starting from the central pillar, something that the Korean Ssangyong had tried to do, under less powerful reflectors, with her semi unknown Actyon in 2006.

The 2000s: the era of emancipation

If the Mercedes W163 leads brands until then specialized in classic or sports sedans on the ground of the raised cars, the Cayenne goes far beyond going almost to outrage, at least according to the most uncompromising fans, of a brand that should never have got dirty with models of that kind: Porsche.

The Zuffenhausen-based brand will respond to the criticisms of the “purists” with exceptional sales, which greatly contributed to reviving the fortunes of the brand. Porsche thus assumed a pioneering role, becoming the first sports brand to produce a sport utility.

The 2000s also saw the fall of several taboos. In 2005, hybrid technology lands on large SUVs thanks to Lexus unveiling the RX400h, thus dropping the reputation of “not very ecological cars”.

In 2016 with the Bentley Bentayga the “rough” SUV becomes princely and inaugurates a new segment of ultra-luxury super SUV and with extraordinary performances. The following year the Lamborghini Urus comes out, the first supercar in the world Utility, powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and with 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque.

Later, other big sports brands will not be able to resist the lure of the SUV, and here is the Rolls Royce Cullinan, the Aston Martin DBX and even the forthcoming Ferrari Purosangue, just to name a few.

Finally, in 2017 a further taboo is finally broken when the coveted Car of the Year award is awarded for the first time to an SUV: it is the Peugeot 3008. The French home of the Lion thus inaugurates a historic “hat-trick”, given that the utility vehicles they retain the crown for the next two years thanks to the Swedish Volvo XC40 and the Jaguar-branded I-Pace.