Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn: endless quarrel

The rags fly. Britney Spears she returned to her sister’s attack, Jamie Lynn, that this time though he answered in kind, aggravating a fracture that never appears like now difficult to reassemble. “My family likes to hurt me: they have ruined my dreams and now they try to make me go crazy, they disgust me», Wrote the pop star in a long Instagram post, then targeting Jamie Lynn who is a few days ago appeared on tv, to Good Morning America, to promote your new book, Things I Should Have Said.

“Fortunately when I watched the broadcast I had a high fever and a severe headache, so I didn’t loan it a lot of attentionRevealed Brit. “Some things though they really bothered me: first of all my sister says that in that period, about 15 years ago (i.e. before the conservatorship, ed), I was out of control. In reality she wasn’t there, he was not close to me, then why do you now want sell a book talking about me? She never had to work, everything has always been given to her on a silver platter ».

At the anger of the pop star – which already in recent weeks was hurled at family members revealing that she has no intention of inviting them to her wedding – Jamie Lynn replied, denying everything categorically: «I don’t want to belittle Britney’s pain, but for me it is exhausting to see that what she posts on social media does not match to what he writes to me in private. Both me and my family receiveor death threats because of his false accusations, so it is necessary for him to reiterate that certain claims they are not true“.

«I would also like to point out that my book it’s not about Britney. Of course, I was also born in Spears house, so it is normal that some of my experiences involve youJamie Lynn added, before concluding. “I have always worked hard, ever since I was a teenager, and I have built my career although for many I was just the sister of a star. Anyway, whatever happens, me I will always love her and I’ll be ready to help you. Now, however, it would be enough for him to tell the truth for put an end to this quarrel“.

Instead, for now, it shows no sign of subsiding.