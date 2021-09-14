Britney Spears announces engagement on social media: boom in views

After finally freeing herself from her father’s protection that lasted 13 years, Britney Spears shared a post on social media in which she declared her engagement to Sam Asghari.

Just these days Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition asking to end his conservatorship, after 13 years of controlling her daughter’s life and finances: finally Britney, at 39, is free from her father’s supervision.

Over the past couple of years, the singer had repeatedly tried to remove her father’s role as a guardian, telling of their toxic relationship and refusing to perform as long as it was under his control. Jamie Spears’ waiver is a win for Britney and her legal team.

The news, however, are not over: Britney shared a video on her Instagram profile in which she announces her engagement to Sam Asghari.

Britney and the engagement announcement: who is her future husband

Sam Asghari works as an actor and personal trainer, he is 27 years old (12 years younger than Spears) and comes from a family of Iranian origin who moved to the United States.

The couple met in 2016, during a performance for the music video of Britney’s song “Slumber Party”. In the video, Sam played the part of the person Britney was interested in. Subsequently, a real relationship was born between the two, made public in 2017 always through social media.

Both Britney and Sam shared the news of the engagement on Instagram, with a post in which the singer shows the ring. The video shared by Britney received over a million and a half views in a very short time.

These are not the singer’s first nuptials: Britney was married to rapper Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2006 and they had two children. In 2004 she also had a brief marriage with Jason Alexander: the two, childhood friends, moved to Las Vegas and then canceled everything after only 55 hours.