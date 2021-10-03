News

Britney Spears free in all senses: the singer shows herself naked on Instagram

Free Britney in every sense: the singer of “Baby One More Time” wanted to celebrate the court ruling that put an end to her father’s legal protection regime that saw her forced to strictly control her family as regards her travels, her lifestyle, her private and working life plans.

So Spears decided to immediately indulge in some relaxation away from the stress of recent months with a vacation on a dream island in the Pacific with her partner and future husband. Sam Asghari, with which he has been a couple for the past 5 years.

And to celebrate the (partly) newfound freedom that she had been missing for 13 years, Britney wanted to undress of everything showing herself completely naked on her Instagram profile. Only three emoji flowers to hide the nudity, but Britney has decided to pose without veils in the bathtub of the hotel that will be her home for the next few days, not without a little help from the photo editing app: “No photoshop, the curved bathtub from alone! ” laughed at the pop star, now free to write captions on her profile without filters and admit the use of photo editing apps.

Then, in the carousel published on Instagram, the pop star walks topless around the splendid beach of the island, immortalizing herself in this case too in a series of very hot shots.

The photos inflamed Instagram: also thanks to the news of Britney’s newfound freedom, everyone wanted to celebrate the pop star and her liberating photos with lots of comments and almost 3 million likes.

Among the many, the comment of the friend stands out Paris Hilton, who writes: “I love seeing you so happy and free! You deserve it! I love you, B ”, while Sam Asghari, the pop star’s boyfriend, urges her to show even more with the hashtag #freethenipple.

Photo: Britney Spears, via Instagramm

