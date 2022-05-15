Britney Spears lost the baby she was expecting with Sam Asghari – Music and Books – Culture
The singer had announced her pregnancy last month.
The singer had announced her pregnancy last month.
The singer shared the news through her social networks.
May 14, 2022, 03:26 PM
Britney Spears announced this Saturday on her Instagram account that she lost the baby she was expecting with Sam Asghari.
“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in our pregnancy.”, wrote. He added: “It’s a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce it until he was further along, but we were so excited to share the good news.”
Lastly, the singer said, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue to try to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”
Spears already has two children, Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, from her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The pop singer had announced her pregnancy last month. This was to be her first child with Asghari, who is a model and actor..
