Entertainment

Britney Spears lost the baby she was expecting with Sam Asghari – Music and Books – Culture

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 20 3 minutes read

close


close

Britney Spears

The singer had announced her pregnancy last month.

The singer had announced her pregnancy last month.

The singer shared the news through her social networks.

Britney Spears announced this Saturday on her Instagram account that she lost the baby she was expecting with Sam Asghari.

(Also read: Britney Spears will publish her memoirs after a $15 million deal)

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in our pregnancy.”, wrote. He added: “It’s a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce it until he was further along, but we were so excited to share the good news.”

(Also: The other reason why J Balvin would have suspended concerts)

Lastly, the singer said, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue to try to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

(Keep reading: Karol G asks not to use his image: he never made a video asking to vote for Petro)

Spears already has two children, Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, from her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The pop singer had announced her pregnancy last month. This was to be her first child with Asghari, who is a model and actor..

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 20 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Las Rojas and Flames of Vengeance, the recommended ones to see in the cinema

3 mins ago

With three awards, including “Artist of the Year”, Charlotte Cardin triumphs at the Juno Awards

5 mins ago

The Latin singer who will participate in a movie with Megan Fox

16 mins ago

Halle Belly steals the looks with her brilliant and very expensive look

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button