Britney Spears, the father asks for $ 2 million to step aside. Lawyers: “No extortion” – Corriere.it

The pop star, defined by her lawyer as “a hostage”, asked that her father immediately renounce guardianship

Two million dollars to step aside: Britney Spears’s father, according to the pop star’s lawyers, would have economic conditions for renounce the legal protection of the daughter, asking for a figure that is around two million dollars “In addition to all the millions already stolen by him and his partners over the years from the singer’s heritage.” The reply, however, was dry: this economic request “is not a starting point,” said Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart and “Britney Spears will not suffer any extortion”.

The new chapter of the legal battle between the American pop star, 39, and her father Jamie Spears comes after the man, in recent weeks, has expressed his willingness to leave control of Britney’s finances “when the time comes”. Legal guardian of her daughter from the 2008 nervous breakdown, Jamie Spears was accused by the pop star of controlling her life by essentially preventing her from making any decisions. The request is therefore now to step aside immediately and without any payment: «If Jamie loves his daughter», Rosengart said, calling Britney «a hostage», he should resign «today, even before being suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do ». The appointment is now for September 29, at the next hearing.