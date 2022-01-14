Britney Spears, the father is no longer her guardian after 13 years

Jamie Spears is no longer the legal guardian of his daughter Britney: it was decided by the judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles Brenda Penny. Britney Spears is finally free from the yoke of legal protection that for 13 years had subjected her every little action to the iron control of her father Jamie. At the end of a highly anticipated hearing in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Brenda Penny decided to immediately suspend Jamie from the role of guardian exactly as requested by the pop star’s attorney Matthew Rosengart.

The decision marks a victory for the singer and a first step towards the revocation of a legal institution usually used for very old people and in any case not able to understand and want. Many interests are at stake, given the amount of Britney’s fortune, valued at 60 million dollars, and the potential of the 39-year-old pop princess to give her fans new hits. In recent months Britney had refused to return to the stage: she would no longer sing – she said – as long as her father remained to exercise his role as tutor.

In place of Jamie, Penny has appointed auditor John Zabel as temporary controller of Britney’s assets. The pop star did not personally attend the hearing. Jamie Spears had asked for the overall revocation of the institution of the “custodianship” to which Britney has been subjected since 2008 after two sensational mental breakdowns in the days of the divorce from Kevin Federline had ended up being fed on TV. Rosengart objected, stating that in this way the father would not have to answer for all the abuses he suffered from his daughter “not only in the last 13 years, but since she was a child”.

The lawyer did not moderate the terms: he called Jamie “a cruel, toxic and violent man”. Britney “wants him out of her life today and deserves to wake up tomorrow knowing that her father is no longer her guardian.” Another hearing will be scheduled, probably before the end of the year, to consider whether to cancel the custodianship, but today’s decision means that all documents relating to Jamie’s management pass into the hands of his successor. In seventh heaven the “people of Britney”: fans of the #FreeBritney movement had returned to the streets today from London to Los Angeles to ask once again for the release of their “princess”.