Broccoli (Bicocca) “Vaccine for children? More risks than benefits” / “It does not stop contagion”

The virologist Francesco Broccolo, of the Bicocca University of Milan, is against the involvement of children in the anti Covid vaccination campaign. “I believe that it is not right to vaccinate children under 12, as vaccination would have the priority function of blocking the transmission of the virus. But since these vaccines do not block the transmission of the virus, I believe vaccination for them can be avoided»Said a Out of the core in last night’s episode. However, the pediatrician Paolo Rossi has a different opinion.

Lombardy coronavirus bulletin, data 11 November / -5 hospitalizations in IT, positive 1%

The virologist also explained the other reason why he doesn’t think vaccinating children under 12 is advisable. “The advantages are not sufficient or in any case superior to any side effects that we do not actually know“. In recent days, however, he spoke to Tgcom24 to talk about the green pass, explaining that he would take away the possibility of getting it with the tampon, but stressed the importance of testing when traveling.

Coronavirus Bulletin Ministry of Health 11 November / Positivity 1.6%, +2 in TI

BROCCOLI ON PAD AND GREEN PASS

The swab remains an important tool when it comes to travel. “The green pass without a buffer would not be enough. We can still infect everyone on the plane and carry the virus to the new country. We cannot afford this, absolutely»Explained the professor Francesco Broccolo to Tgcom24. “You have no idea how many cases I get reinfected even with the third dose. That’s not to say it doesn’t work. The vaccine saves us from the disease“.

Regarding the swab, he added: “It would be great to take it off in an ideal world, but if we have to move we have to. The antigenic one, however, is not very sensitive“. On the other hand, the swab is for those who do not want to vaccinate a ploy to still get the green pass: «In this case I would remove the green pass with the pad, because it is a dangerous trickHe concluded Francesco Broccolo.

Walter Ricciardi / “Yes to the third dose, Delta is so contagious that it even hits the vaccinated”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED