Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz sign millionaire prenuptial agreement

It will be next Saturday, April 9, when brooklyn beckham and Nicholas Peltz They say “Yes, I do” in a Jewish ceremony, a religion professed by her family, in order to get married. The celebration keeps millions of people around the world in expectation, since he is the son of two international celebrities, the retired footballer david beckham and the singer and former member of the group Spice Girls, victoria beckham.

(Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz/Instagram)

For her part, Nicola, an actress by profession and who achieved recognition for playing ‘Teresa Yeager’ in the movie “Transforms 4: The Age of Extinction” that premiered in 2014, is the daughter of the billionaire Nelson Peltzexecutive of companies such as Procter & Gamble, Wendy’s Company, Sysco and The Madison Square Garden Company.

(Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz/Instagram)

Five days before the long-awaited wedding that had to be delayed for more than a year due to the health contingency caused by Covid-19, the “Daily Mail” announced that Brooklyn and Nicola wanted to make everything legally clear before getting married, for Therefore, they decided to sign an agreement that amounts to 4 million dollars because their marriage will unite two fortunes.

On the one hand, it is estimated that the Beckhams have a net worth of around 500 million dollars, a figure that might seem small compared to that of the Peltz, which reaches 1.5 billion dollars.

(Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz/Instagram)

Although the happy couple wanted to maintain total discretion in the organization of their wedding, it is known that it will take place in the four thousand square meter mansion that the Peltz family has in Palm Beach on the beach. In addition, the wedding dress, one of the best kept secrets at a wedding, will be made by the designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino.

(Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz/Instagram)

Likewise, another of the leaks about the celebration is that the rapper Snoop Dog will be in charge of setting the beginning of the reception for the bride and groom and their hundreds of guests, as he himself announced in an interview with him: “ David has been my son for over ten years and I am close to his family. The Brooklyn wedding is going to be a big event and my gift to him and his bride-to-be is that I will come and make a set for them on their big day. Nothing will get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop. The dance floor is going to be on fire.”

As if that were not enough, some of the names of the guests who could attend this marriage link have already been revealed, such as: Gigi Hadid, Eva Longoriaactress and wife of Pepe CaneTelevisa executive; Dave Gardner and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the prince harry and his wife Meghan Markle.