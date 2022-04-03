Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz sign millionaire prenuptial agreement

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz They signed a prenuptial agreement before their big wedding on April 9 at the bride’s family’s vacation home in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to “Daily Mail”, the couple wanted to leave all the legal matters concluded before giving the “yes I accept”. Although this step is less romantic in all the planning of your life together, it is an obligatory procedure if you take into account that your marriage will unite two great fortunes.

The heritage of the beckhams it is estimated at thirty-eight million pounds sterling, and that of the bride’s parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, exceeds it, with 1.3 billion; huge figures that leave little room for improvisation.

A few days before the long-awaited wedding, which was postponed for more than a year due to the covid-19 pandemic, the couple has also made headlines in the entertainment media for their professional projects.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham is making his first forays into the world of fashion with his fiancée, starring together in a romantic campaign for Pepe Jeans with which they did a beautiful black and white shoot.

The big wedding

The couple’s wedding will take place next Saturday by the Jewish rite in which the bride is educated, the faith professed by her father. But so far, few details of the wedding have been revealed.

A couple of weeks ago, david beckham He shared a photograph of the clothing test in which he shows the suits that he, his father and his son’s father-in-law, the businessman, will wear. Nelson Peltz.

But the best kept secret is the bride’s dress. The only thing that has transpired is that Nicola commissioned her design to the Italian Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino.

It is also known that the rapper snoop-dog, a friend of the family, will be in charge of the music of the great party that they are preparing for family and friends. This has been confirmed by him in his latest statements to journalists: “David has been my son for more than ten years and I am close to his family.”

“The Brooklyn wedding is going to be a huge event and my gift to him and his bride-to-be is that I will come and do a set for them on their big day. Nothing will get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop. The dance floor is going to be on fire,” he stated.

Among the guests at this great celebration, it is expected to see the Spice Girls, Mel B, Eva Longoria and even the Dukes of Sussex. Elton John, godfather of Brooklyn, confirmed to the “Daily Mail” that he will not be able to attend due to the latest commitments made with his “Yellow Brick Road” tour.