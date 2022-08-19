Brother of Piedad Córdoba: Supreme Court authorizes extradition – Courts – Justice

The Criminal Chamber of the The Supreme Court of Justice on Wednesday endorsed the extradition of Álvaro Córdoba Ruiz, the brother of Senator Piedad Córdoba.

Córdoba was captured in Medellín linked to a drug trafficking process for which he was requested in extradition to answer before a United States court.

Now The final decision on extradition remains in the hands of the government of President Gustavo Petro. of the congresswoman’s brother. This is because legally in the extradition process, the president and his Minister of Justice must sign the resolution prior to handing him over to the United States authorities.

You are interested: What is next for Álvaro Córdoba Ruiz in the extradition process?

When he was a candidate, in an interview with EL TIEMPO, Petro said that if he had to sign Córdoba’s extradition, and the requirements were met, he would authorize his shipment.

After evaluating his case, the Criminal Chamber, with a presentation by Judge Myriam Ávila, determined to endorse a mixed extradition. In other words, he accepted that he respond in the United States for charges related to drug trafficking, but he did not approve the illegal carrying of weapons for which he was also being investigated.

(Exclusive: The documents provided by the US to take away Piedad Córdoba’s brother)

That decision was defined in the meeting of the high court held this Wednesday, and it concluded that there is sufficient merit for the captured person to be extradited for the alleged drug trafficking case in which he would have agreed to send drugs along with two other people.

According to the indictment, from at least July 2021, or around that date, up to and including February 2022, the captured, together with Alberto Alonso Jaramillo Ramírez and Libia Amanda Palacio Mena, agreed to take drugs to the United States.

The Court for now only endorsed the extradition of Córdoba.

Piedad Cordoba and her brother.

In the file studied by the Court, there are recordings of videoconference meetings, such as the one recorded on July 21, 2021, in which those investigated speak of the intention of a Mexican cartel to locate ‘a godfather’ who would help them obtain drugs in Colombia. . Córdoba said that he would talk to Palacio Mena about it.

“On December 17, 2021, the three Colombian citizens and (the agent) met again. During this legally recorded meeting, one of the Colombian citizens told (the agent) that he had spoken directly with members of the then Farc, his source of cocaine, ”reads a document from the Supreme Court of Justice.

The high court ruled on the crime of possession of machine guns and destructive devices, because according to the accusation as part of their maneuvers to arrange and send drugs to the United Statesthose captured used and carried weapons: “To further said crime, they knowingly possessed firearms, and aided and abetted the use, carrying, and possession” of these items.

The reason of the Criminal Chamber for not allowing the United States to prosecute him for this charge related to the carrying of machine guns is that such behavior, if it was evidenced, “occurred exclusively in Colombian territory and not abroad.”

(Read: With tutelage, Luis Alfredo Ramos seeks to overturn his conviction for parapolitics)

They will go to guardianship



Piedad Córdoba’s brother is required for charges related to drug trafficking. Photo: Supreme Court of Justice

Córdoba’s defense indicated that it will resort to legal resources to avoid extradition to the United States. Specifically, the lawyers Antonio Güette and Ludy Valentina Santiago pointed out that although they were not officially notified of the decision, they will present a guardianship.

In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, Güette said that with this protection they will not try to delay the course of this process but they will stop at guaranteeing the fundamental rights of the accused.

For the defense of Córdoba, it is a victory that the extradition for carrying weapons has not been authorized, considering that it was part of a supposed tactic to muddy it.

On the other hand, faced with Petro’s campaign response that if everything was in accordance with the law, he would sign the extradition of Córdoba, lawyer Güette stated that this is the full responsibility of the head of state, and that they will take advantage of what he decide.

@JusticiaET

justice@eltiempo.com