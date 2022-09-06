Brownsville Man Arrested for Allegedly Illegally Practicing Medicine – NBC4 McAllen

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Fernando Mendez, 49, has been arrested and charged with allegedly defrauding Medicaid by working while on a suspended medical license, US Attorney Jennifer Lowery announced.

Mendez was arrested last weekend and is expected to appear before federal judge Ronald G. Morgan on Tuesday, September 6 at 9:30 am According to the indictment, the man was a medical assistant at CCI Therapy Counseling Centers International.

On July 20, 2021, the Texas Medical Board reportedly ordered the immediate suspension of Mendez’s physician assistant license, deeming him a “continued threat to the public welfare.” He was then barred from practicing medicine, according to the charges. However, Mendez allegedly continued to evaluate and treat patients at mental health clinics in Brownsville, Harlingen and Pharr and billed Medicaid for services he provided during his suspension.

The indictment further alleges that Mendez attempted to conceal his continued practice of medicine by using the identities of other physicians and medical personnel. Specifically, Mendez allegedly created medical records under the identities of other physicians while traveling outside of the United States. The charges also allege that Mendez submitted false statements to the Texas Medical Board in an effort to conceal his improper practice of medicine.

Mendez is charged with seven counts of health care fraud for which he faces up to 10 years in federal prison. If he is convicted of any of the four counts of aggravated identity theft, he faces an additional two years to be served consecutively to any other prison terms imposed. All charges also carry a possible fine of up to $250,000.

