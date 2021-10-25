Bruno Barbieri protagonist of the film Double: “Immediately struck by the script”

“Guys, this year, you know, my first film as a protagonist has been released. #SosiaLaVitadegliAltri, a fantastic independent project, directed by @ salvo_spoto74, one of the beautiful ones with so many ideas and a lot of passion. We have been carrying it around in recent months for Italy and finally we arrive in Bologna!

I am waiting for you to see it all together on November 2nd at 8 pm, we will be at the Bellinzona cinema in a special charity evening in favor of @fondazioneant. To find out how to participate, go to the ANT website (you can also find the link in the stories). See you on November 2nd, I’ll be there and you? “

Thus the multi-starred chef Bruno Barbieri announces via instagram the event that will see him protagonist in the cinema. It is the first film co-production of Realize Networks, the “Talent Agency” of the food world founded in 2008 by Pasquale Arria, together with Lampare Film, the film was awarded as Best Feature Film in the 5th edition of the National Festival of the Cinema and Television of Benevento, he received the award as Best Feature Film and the Globus Magazine award at the Festival State aKorti XIV, he also obtained two awards at the International Tour Film Fest of Civitavecchia with the ITFF Special Award for Bruno Barbieri and the ‘ITFF Cinema Project Award for Salvo Spoto and finally the Special Award at the Festival della Bugia in Le Piastre.

“Look-alike – the life of others”, the film starring chef Bruno Barbieri

“Look-alike – the life of others” was born from an idea of ​​Salvo Spoto, Bruno Barbieri’s personal manager for seven years, and of the Chef himself during a trip to Japan. Starting from the story of the relationship of love and hate that Barbieri has with his double, the docu-film takes the viewer on a psychological journey with noir hues, full of continuous surprises, with interviews and contributions by the double of the most famous characters in Italy and in the world: J – Ax, Francesco Gabbani, Freddie Mercury, Monica Bellucci, Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise; just to name a few.

A story with unexpected implications, which focuses on the condition of double that some people find themselves living at times voluntarily, out of emulation or admiration; sometimes for fun or sometimes even unknowingly.

«More than ten years ago I did not imagine that one day I would be imitated, that some people would want to dress like me or have the same pair of glasses do what Bruno Barbieri does or be Bruno Barbieri. All this on the one hand flatters me, on the other hand it gives me a great responsibility. When I learned that there were my doubles, at first I smiled, but the story of Antonello, which is told in the film, at a certain point also takes on worrying implications … and I cannot reveal more – says Bruno Barbieri – When I read the screenplay for “Look-alike – the life of others” I was immediately struck by the psychological portrait that is made of the protagonists and their conditions, which at times are not lived well and drag you into an abyss of no return. I am also very proud to be participating for the first time in a film project through an independent production because this film demonstrates that good ideas are enough to bring something extraordinary to life. On the other hand, to make a good dish you need few ingredients and a pinch of talent ».

