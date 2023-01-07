News

Bryan Kohberger: What the indictment against the man suspected of killing 4 students in Idaho reveals about the case

Photo of Admin Admin4 hours ago
0 40 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Bryan Kohberger

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The DNA of Bryan Kohlberger, a suspect in the Idaho murder, was found at the crime scene, according to police.

The DNA of the man accused of murdering four Idaho college students was found at the crime scene, according to details in court documents recently released by authorities.

The suspect, by name Bryan Kohberger28, was arrested last week in Pennsylvania.

He has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and felony robbery in connection with the crime.

An attorney representing Kohberger previously said the young man is eager to be exonerated.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 hours ago
0 40 3 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The US ratified its commitment to Juan Guaidó and other opposition leaders in Venezuela

2 days ago

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill will not attend Benedict XVI’s funeral: he will send two representatives

3 days ago

The US states where more and less taxes will be paid in 2023

1 day ago

“Do not come to the border, stay where you are,” Biden warns Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button