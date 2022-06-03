Bullet Train: First images and announcement of the premiere of the trailer





First images of the long-awaited adaptation of Kotaro Isaka’s novel directed by David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

By @mauvais1

Several accounts have echoed the first images of the new action movie starring Brad Pitt Y Sandra Bullock among others. It is an adaptation of the novel written by Kōtarō Isaka, entitled “Maria Beetle” or in its English translation as “Bullet Train”. The script is the work of Zak Olkewicz (“Fear Street: Part Two – 1978” and the future “Last Voyage of the Demeter” by André Øvredal) and is directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2).

It’s just about thirty seconds of advertising for Nippon Speed ​​Line – NSL that anticipates the extended trailer that would be published on March 1. The film is expected to hit theaters in July this year.

The story follows five hitmen who find themselves aboard a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka with a few stops in between. They discover that their missions are not alien to each other. The question is who will get out of the train alive and what awaits them at the final station.

They complete the cast; Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada, Miraj Grbic, Bad Bunny, Johanna Watts Y Pasha D. Lychnikoff.

