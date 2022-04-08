Bulls Might Have to Wait Until 2024 for the Next BTC Price “Meteoric Rise”

The price of bitcoin (BTC) could be on a sideways path for another two years before resuming its bull run.according to new data.

In a tweet of April 6, the veteran trader Peter Brandt highlighted historical patterns that suggest hodlers will have to wait until 2024 for their next meteoric rise.

It’s been 8 months, 25 left?

Bitcoin has surprised analysts with its performance in the past year, as the highly anticipated “explosion” cap in the fourth quarter of 2021 was much lower than expected.

After the BTC/USD pair lost more than 50% from those modest new all-time highs, the debate around the relationship of price to Bitcoin halving cycles changed.

The market, as Cointelegraph reported, was used to a macro price cap occurring once per four-year cycle, specifically the year following each of the halving events. of Bitcoin.

Now, however, price action is less predictable, and while the factors that control it are many and varied, it does not necessarily mean that the bulls will get their chance at a different point in the current cycle.

Brandt’s data show that the next impulse wave for bitcoin price may not occur until May 2024, which lines up almost exactly with the next halving.

Historically, this would be a year too early for a breakout spike, but it could still deliver a 10x price increase based on historical patterns that go beyond halving cycles.

“The last two times BTC advanced 10x or more it took an average of 33 months before the next leg of the upside kicked in”Brandt explained.

“If history repeats itself (which I don’t think it will), the next meteoric rise will occur in May 2024.”

Chart with comments of the BTC/USD pair. Source: Peter Brandt/Twitter

One step at a time

As for what could keep bitcoin pent up until then, analysts have overwhelmingly pointed the finger at macro triggers.

Central bank tightening, if successful, should logically put pressure on risky assets, while A prolonged period of high inflation and low interest rates also paints a bleak picture for bitcoin, at least in the short term.

Going forward, the status quo could change once the initial shock of these events wears off. Both Arthur Hayes, former CEO of the BitMEX exchange, and Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone are clearly more confident in bitcoin in the long term than in the coming months.

“BTC is a safe haven. Gold is a safe haven. Bitcoin is a theoretical safe haven that has not been tested, and this year will be the first market test,” forecast Statistician Willy Woo in February on the outlook for 2022.

“In a war scenario, safe haven is the market’s first response, and the market’s second response is to havens.”

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. All investments and operations involve risk, so you should do your own research when making a decision.

