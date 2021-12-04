Bundesliga, a super Bayer makes 7: Schick the star. Wolfsburg ko, Hoffenheim well
The five Bundesliga matches of the afternoon have just ended, with many goals and spectacle. Bayer Leverkusen wins hands down, scoring seven goals against bottom side Greuther Furth, with Patrick Schick as the star player, author of four goals and overtaking Erling Haaland in the top scorer. Nice victory also for Mainz, which knocks down Wolfsburg with a clear 3-0, and for Bochum, who beat Augsburg 3-2 in Augusta. Finally, a 3-2 victory also for Hoffenheim, who beat Eintracht Frankfurt and conquered fourth place, and a 1-1 draw between Arminia Bielefeld and Cologne.
Friday 3 December
Union Berlin-Leipzig 2-1
Saturday 4th December
Hoffenheim-Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2
Augsburg-Bochum 2-3
Bayer Leverkusen-Greuther Furth 7-1
Arminia Bielefeld-Cologne 1-1
Mainz-Wolfsburg 3-0
18.30 Borussia Dortmund-Bayern Munich
Sunday 5th December
15.30 Stuttgart-Hertha Berlin
17.30 Borussia Moenchengladbach-Freiburg
RANKING
Bayern Munich 31 *
Borussia Dortmund 30 *
Bayer Leverkusen 27
Hoffenheim 23
Union Berlin 23
Freiburg 22 *
Mainz 21
Wolfsburg 20
Bochum 19
Cologne 19
Leipzig 18
Borussia Mönchengladbach 18 *
Eintracht Frankfurt 18
Hertha Berlin 14 *
Stuttgart 13 *
Augsburg 13
Arminia Bielefeld 10
Fürth 1
* one game less