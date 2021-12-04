Bundesliga, a super Bayer makes 7: Schick the star. Wolfsburg ko, Hoffenheim well

The five Bundesliga matches of the afternoon have just ended, with many goals and spectacle. Bayer Leverkusen wins hands down, scoring seven goals against bottom side Greuther Furth, with Patrick Schick as the star player, author of four goals and overtaking Erling Haaland in the top scorer. Nice victory also for Mainz, which knocks down Wolfsburg with a clear 3-0, and for Bochum, who beat Augsburg 3-2 in Augusta. Finally, a 3-2 victory also for Hoffenheim, who beat Eintracht Frankfurt and conquered fourth place, and a 1-1 draw between Arminia Bielefeld and Cologne.

Friday 3 December

Union Berlin-Leipzig 2-1

Saturday 4th December

Hoffenheim-Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2

Augsburg-Bochum 2-3

Bayer Leverkusen-Greuther Furth 7-1

Arminia Bielefeld-Cologne 1-1

Mainz-Wolfsburg 3-0

18.30 Borussia Dortmund-Bayern Munich

Sunday 5th December

15.30 Stuttgart-Hertha Berlin

17.30 Borussia Moenchengladbach-Freiburg

RANKING

Bayern Munich 31 *

Borussia Dortmund 30 *

Bayer Leverkusen 27

Hoffenheim 23

Union Berlin 23

Freiburg 22 *

Mainz 21

Wolfsburg 20

Bochum 19

Cologne 19

Leipzig 18

Borussia Mönchengladbach 18 *

Eintracht Frankfurt 18

Hertha Berlin 14 *

Stuttgart 13 *

Augsburg 13

Arminia Bielefeld 10

Fürth 1

* one game less