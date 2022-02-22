Burger King in Puerto Rico acquires the rights to the Popeyes chain

Chicken restaurant chain Popeyes and Restaurant Holding Company (RHC) announced an exclusive agreement to develop and grow the Popeyes brand in Puerto Rico.

Under the agreement, RHC plans to open a significant number of Popeyes restaurants around the island. With this deal, RHC expands its footprint on the island by expanding its restaurant representation to include Burger King and sandwich chain Firehouse Subs.

“We have before us an excellent development opportunity. We are excited to see a great future for the Popeyes chain in Puerto Rico. For this we seek to capitalize on the structure and knowledge that we have developed for decades with the brands Burger King and Firehouse Subs to serve the consumer with excellence the fried chicken that distinguishes Popeyes. We are proud to have Popeyes to take it to the next level in its evolution as a recognized brand”, he assured. Aniceto Solares, CEO of Restaurant Holding Company.

Restaurant Holding Company generates thousands of jobs in Puerto Rico between its two restaurant chains and its distribution center. The expansion will create thousands of additional jobs in Puerto Rico. At the moment, it has 174 restaurants and more than 5,000 direct jobs.

Each of the three brands now under RHC operate independently through Latin American Chicken (Popeyes), Latin American Subs (Firehouse Subs), already established since 2011, Caribbean Restaurants (Burger King), nearly six decades old. of service in Puerto Rico.

“I am pleased that with the new agreement we are not only able to offer our guests the iconic flavors of Popeyes, but that we are also contributing significantly to the economy of Puerto Rico by creating thousands of new jobs,” added Solares.

“We are delighted to partner with RHC, a solid operator with a track record of excellence, to further expand our brand in Puerto Rico,” said Rafael Serer, general manager of Popeyes for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 45 years of history, and is distinguished by its New Orleans-style menu featuring spicy chicken., chicken tenders and fried shrimp, among others. It is one of the world’s largest quick-service chicken restaurants with more than 3,500 restaurants in the United States and around the world.