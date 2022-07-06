Burger King in Puerto Rico stops delivering straws

Aware of the impact it has the use of plastic in the environment, Burger King Puerto Rico has given way to start an effort to reduce it in its restaurants in Puerto Rico. Since last July 1, 2022, the straws will not be delivered unless the guest requests it. Burger King thus joins the global strategy of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

As part of the processes of adaptation to the global strategy, Burger King changed its foam packaging for recyclables. The packages include the plates for breakfast and salads. It has also eliminated the use of plastic bags.

Burger King Puerto Rico has also completed the process of cleaning its food menu by integrating foods without preservatives, colors or flavors from artificial sources. This is a key part of its vision of offering natural and fresh food that contributes to a better quality of life and the health of the planet.

The Burger King restaurant chain thus gives way to start a process through which little by little it will reduce the use of plastic. In this way, it projects its values ​​focused on doing good for the planet, the community and its guests, always committed to a better future.