Business

Burger King in Puerto Rico stops delivering straws

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Aware of the impact it has the use of plastic in the environment, Burger King Puerto Rico has given way to start an effort to reduce it in its restaurants in Puerto Rico. Since last July 1, 2022, the straws will not be delivered unless the guest requests it. Burger King thus joins the global strategy of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

As part of the processes of adaptation to the global strategy, Burger King changed its foam packaging for recyclables. The packages include the plates for breakfast and salads. It has also eliminated the use of plastic bags.

Burger King Puerto Rico has also completed the process of cleaning its food menu by integrating foods without preservatives, colors or flavors from artificial sources. This is a key part of its vision of offering natural and fresh food that contributes to a better quality of life and the health of the planet.

The Burger King restaurant chain thus gives way to start a process through which little by little it will reduce the use of plastic. In this way, it projects its values ​​focused on doing good for the planet, the community and its guests, always committed to a better future.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Waiting for a new decision from the Fed to contain inflation in the US, Wall Street had a day of ups and downs

5 mins ago

Price of the dollar today July 5, peso loses 27 cents

28 mins ago

The price of oil falls sharply in the United States and a drop in gasoline is expected on the Island | Others

39 mins ago

Holcim opens its second cement plant and a new corporate image

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button