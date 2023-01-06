Burnt cars, blood and bullets: the capture of Ovidio Guzmán and the horror images he left behind

Some of the burned units had small flames still active (Photo: screenshot/Twitter/@LPueblo2)

Several vehicles consumed by the calls, bullets and stains of blood were some of the images that were recorded as a result of the different violent actions by members of organized crime derived from the capture of Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, aka The mouse.

As a consequence, various drug blockades and acts of violence at various points What Culiacán, Los Mochis and Guasavein such a way that the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, asked the population to remain calm.

Through videos that circulated on social networks, it was possible to see part of the consequences of armed confrontations. In one of the videos it was possible to see at least two units that were consumed by the flames, one of them even had a device that was apparently used as protection for an armed member.

In another recording, a structure with remains of weapons could be seen, as well as blood stains inside a vehicle. According to the first reports, the images would have been recorded in the ejido el melonjust a few minutes from the union of Jesús María, in the municipality of Culiacánplace where he was captured The mouse.

In the same way, intelligence reports indicate that the material found would belong to one of the cells of the Sinaloa Cartel identified as the chapizawhich would be led by the sons of Joaquín El Chapo Guzman. Some vehicles were abandoned by the side of the asphalt roads, one of them even had a small flame still active.

The arrest of Ovid Guzman It happened at dawn on Thursday, January 5, and it was confirmed by the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandovalwho explained that the capture was the result of recognition jobs Y surveillance made from ten months ago.

In a press conference the capture of Ovidio Guzmán is confirmed, in a joint operation.

“This arrest represents a blunt blow to the dome of power Pacific Cartel”, commented Cresencio Sandoval, it should be noted that he referred to the armed group as the Pacific Cartel, another of the names of the Sinaloa cartel.

In another of the violent acts an Aeroméxico plane was attacked with bullets in Culiacán after the recapture of Ovidio Guzmán. A recording captured the moment when the people who were going inside the air unit had to roll out on the floor as a precautionary measure to avoid receiving damages for the detonations.

Subsequently, the airline shared a press release in which they confirmed the attack against the Embraer 190 type unit, which suffered affectations the back of the fuselageas well as in the hydraulic system during takeoff.

Passengers on an Aeroméxico flight take shelter on the ground during the events that occurred on January 5 in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

It should be noted that inside the aircraft there were men, women and children. The flight was canceled to ensure the safety of the passengers, who air unit evacuated. Given these facts, the company’s protocols were activated and the authorities were notified to initiate the corresponding investigations.

Despite the statements by military authorities that ensured a “forceful blow” there were other positions on the issue, one of them was that of the journalist specialized in drug trafficking Óscar Balderas, who shared some reflections on capture of Ovidio Guzmán.

Balderas commented that the insurance It would not be a lethal blow for the Sinaloa Cartelbecause the structure and routes used by the criminal organization have not been affected, for which he described the arrest as a “trophy” for the Mexican government.

