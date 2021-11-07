but it is not what you think

It was 2013 when we learned from the tragic death of Paul Walker, an interpreter in the saga of Fast & Furious and his irreplaceable piece with the character of Brian O’Conner. Today, eight years later, a historic car for the actor is up for auction and bids could rise more than normal.

The actor Paul Walker it was a fundamental piece for the well-known motor racing themed film saga, which over the years has evolved into a heist movie and spy story of global dimensions. His character, Brian O’Conner, Dominic Toretto’s brotherly nemesis (Vin Diesel) accompanied the series for six films, excluding the flash-forward spin-off of Tokyo Drift. At least until his untimely death, ironically, in a car accident: it was recent – and very moving – news that Diesel accompanied Walker’s daughter to the altar. Today, new updates bring us directly back to 2001, the year of the first film.

The car used by the actor in the first chapter, later replaced in the course of the films with the recognizable Nissan GTR, will be auctioned in January of the new year. It’s about a ’95 Mitsubishi Eclipse, one of six used by the actor on the film set. It is the same car that O’Conner uses, at the beginning of the film, to train in the race against Toretto, aimed at impressing him. Later, she will be destroyed by villain Johnny Tran.

Beyond the historical value of the car, already vintage in itself by now, and the fact that it comes and has been used on a set of the proportions of Fast & Furious, it will be necessary to calculate in the final price the emotional value that that car represents in Paul Walker’s career, having accompanied him, in a certain sense, in his great debut. This could raise the price well beyond $ 550,000, the highest with which a car from the same set has been sold. In the meantime, have you seen the last chapter? You can read our Fast & Furious 9 review here. What do you think? Tell us in the comments!