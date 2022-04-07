Butterfly haircut: the trend that gives extra volume to your hair

Appealing to versatility, this season has a new protagonist: the butterfly haircut. Now, this styling with a seventies essence is pointed out as the best bet when it comes to gaining dimension and movement, favoring the texture of the hair and even framing the features. Not for nothing is it already the favorite of some! celebrities like Margot Robbie and Lily Collins!

And it is that this peculiar cut combines the best of two worlds: the adaptability of XL hair and the daring of shorter hair. So if you were in the middle of the dilemma between continuing to leave your hair long or go for a daring mini cut, this dynamic and very flattering look will be the solution to all your hair prayers, becoming your favorite of 2022. Take note, I love you! we tell all about it!

How is the butterfly haircut?

Also know as butterfly cutit is a layered cut created by the stylist of celebrities, Sunnie Brook, which is distinguished by its uneven effect that simulates two cuts in one (mini and long). This is achieved by combining a series of short layers on the top of the head – in the style of a bob – with much longer layers, at or slightly below the shoulders.

The butterfly cut has marked layers at strategic points of the hair. Instagram @brycescarlett

While this is very similar to a traditional layered cut, the difference is that the butterfly haircut It perfectly highlights the different lengths in 3 levels (curtain fringe, short cape and long cape), without subtly fading it. And yes, it is precisely its well-defined appearance that allows the layers to be totally separable, making it easy to simulate two haircuts, depending on the hairstyle.

Who is good for the butterfly haircut?

Although it is a haircut versatile that may well suit all face shapes, helping to frame it as appropriate, it is also very true that it is a style that is much better suited to denser, voluminous or highly textured hair. In this way the hair manages to retain body and dynamism after the cut.