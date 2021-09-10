Buying BNB: best platforms to invest on Binance Coin

The complete guide to buying Binance Coin (BNB) with exchanges and brokers. All information on Binance’s native cryptocurrency

Would you buy Binance Coin (in symbol BNB) but you don’t know where to start? It is more than understandable given that the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange is part of the long list of secondary crypto-assets and does not have a prestige (and a level of market cap) that can be compared to that of digital currencies and higher capitalization. like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Despite this objective limitation, more and more investors are interested in buying BNB. This guide is dedicated to them which, in a simple way, will try to provide clarifications on some basic issues:

What Binance Coin is and how it works

How much is Binance Coin worth today

Where can you buy Binance Coin (platforms and exchanges)

In the final part of the guide, however, we will try to express our opinion on this cryptocurrency trying to understand if buying Binance Coin is worthwhile or not.

Before going into detail, we intend to immediately reassure our readers. We have in fact said that Binance Coin does not have the prestige of the most important cryptocurrencies. From this it could be assumed that to buy BNB it is necessary to operate with other platforms than traditional ones. This is not true at all. It is actually possible to buy Binance Coin with classic brokers such as eToro (review here).

In fact, in the long list of cryptocurrencies available on eToro, BNB appears. This means that if you choose eToro to invest on Binance Coin, you can take advantage of the usual advantages of this platform, namely a free virtual demo account of 100 thousand euros to practice without risk and minimum deposit required to start buying among the lowest ( just $ 50!). L’eToro demo account it can be activated immediately from the button at the bottom.

Activate an eToro demo account now to learn how to buy Binance Coin >>> click here for the demo account

Binance Coin what it is and how it works

We can say that we are now ready to go into detail. First question: what is Binance Coin? As mentioned, this is the native currency of Binance which, for the uninitiated, is one of the largest exchanges in the world for what concerns the trading volume and the list of cryptocurrencies available for sale.

The BNB token is based on the Ethereum blockchain and, as happens with Ether, powers all the operations that are carried out on the exchange. From this point of view, therefore, Binance Coin can be considered a sort of ERC20 smart contract.

Put simply, Binance Coin Token is used by Binance users to pay for the services used on the exchange. This crypto-asset is therefore a sort of official currency that has “legal tender” limited to Binance. Thanks to this privileged relationship, using BNB it is possible to receive discounts on the services of the Binance exchange.

Like any other cryptocurrency, however, BNB is also traded outside of Binance, on the other exchanges that guarantee its support.

Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, however, Binance Coin boasts features that make it almost unique in the landscape of secondary crypto-assets. Buy Binance Coin in fact, it means buying a token that uses the same technology as Ethereum, which is known to be, by far, one of the best in terms of efficiency and scalability.

Thanks to these features the Binance Coin price has grown tremendously since the launch of the cryptocurrency (2017).

Let’s repeat it: we obviously stay away from the most famous cryptocurrencies but BNB is a valid alternative for those looking for digital assets with interesting potential.

When is Binance Coin worth today: historical quotations

Starting point to decide if whether or not to buy Binance Coin is the analysis of price trends. At the beginning of September 2021, BNB trades above $ 400. A year ago around this time, Binance Coin was trading just $ 25. In the space of a year, therefore, the price of BNB marked a progression of 1600 percent. You don’t need to be a finance and cryptocurrency expert to guess that those who had the foresight to buy Binance Coin a year ago (and with eToro just a few clicks on the official website) have had the opportunity to accrue a very substantial profit.

Binance Coin is now worth over $ 400 but in 2017, the year of its launch, it was trading for just a few cents of a dollar. Regardless of last year’s impressive rally, then, it is history of BNB however it shows a progressive growth.

How to buy Binance Coin: the possible ways

The reference to what Binance Coin is worth today has access to your interest and now you would like to know which is the easiest way to buy BNB? This is perfectly normal in light of the ride that the native cryptocurrency of Binance has achieved over the past year.

But let’s get straight to the point: in this paragraph it is possible to find various alternatives for buy Binance Coin. There are two possible solutions to insert this cryptocurrency into your investment portfolio:

buy Binance Coin with exchanges

buy Binance Coin through CFDs with an online broker

Before examining in detail the characteristics of the two different solutions, we would like to emphasize that today there is a broker like eToro on the market (we have already mentioned it previously) that offers a complete investment solution on cryptocurrencies and therefore also on Binance Coin. eToro is in fact both an exchange and a CFD broker.

Thanks to this diversification of the instruments offered, you decide how to buy BNB on eToro whether directly (through the eToroX exchange) or with CFDs. In addition, the broker always allows you to use the demo account to practice.

Find out here eToro >>> free account and virtual 100,000 euros to learn how to trade on BNB

Buying Binance Coin on Binance: How to

The intuitive way to buy BNB is to use the Binance exchange. The procedure is very simple. As specified on the company’s website, in fact, to purchase BNB on Binance it is necessary to make a transfer from your personal account to the account on the exchange which can be activated directly from the official Binance website (click here to access).

In addition to the bank transfer, it is possible buy BNB on Binance by credit and debit card (Visa and MasterCard). After making your purchase you can:

Store / Hold Binance Coin

Exchange Binance Coin with the more than 150 cryptocurrencies that are present on the Binance exchange

Send your Binance Coins to anyone

Donate Binance Coin to global projects that aim to improve people’s lives

Spend Binance Coin for your trading fees on the Binance exchange or to buy assets of any kind.

As you can guess from this quick list, the services you can access if you decide to buy BNB on Binance are so many. This is an advantage but only if you are interested in such a complete management. In the event that the purchase of BNB instead has only a speculative intent (in a nutshell if the goal is to earn with the price changes of BNB) then the ideal solution is a CFD broker that also acts as an exchange as it is. the case of eToro.

Buying BNB on eToro: how to do it

As we have already anticipated previously, eToro is one of the few operators that offers a complete solution for trading on cryptocurrencies while being both an exchange and a CFD broker. This is a prime reason for prefer eToro to buy BNB. Then there is a second that makes this supplier even more exclusive. On eToro not only can you trade cryptocurrencies (the list is over 30 lines long and, as mentioned above, also includes Binance Coin) but you can also copy the strategies of the best traders. The credit for this possibility is due to the Copy Trader function.

This tool is ideal if you are a novice investor who has decided to invest in Binance Coin but is unsure of what to actually do.

Warning: eToro Copy Trader is not a game and therefore to know how to copy from the best you need to know how to do it. Do not worry, however, because eToro allows you to learn how to do social trading in demo mode before moving on to the use of real money. Take advantage of this opportunity now by activating an eToro demo account.

Copy the best cryptocurrency traders >>> to learn Copy Trading use the eToro demo, it’s free

Once you have opened the demo account on eToro, all you have to do is access the markets section and select BNB.

Once you enter the Binance Coin screen, you can access a whole range of information including feed, statistics and graph. You can also exchange ideas and points of view with other traders (this is theessence of eToro Copy Trading) but above all you can buy BNB if you think the price of the axis will go up or sell if you think the price will drop. In both cases we are talking not about a direct operation but rather about an activity conducted through CFDs.

Is buying BNB worthwhile? Our views

As we said at the beginning of our guide, it is now time to draw conclusions. Is buying Binance Coin worth it? Obviously we cannot give an answer to this question but what we can say by looking at the trend of the asset is that BNB is one of the most interesting cryptocurrencies of 2021. A little thought, therefore, should be done especially if you are looking for ideas to diversify your cryptocurrency portfolio.

Before buying BNB, however, it is good to be aware of the risks involved in investing in cryptocurrencies. It is true that the price of Binance Coin has recorded strong growth in the long term but it is also true that the asset has often been at the center of sudden declines. Binance Coin like all cryptocurrencies is very volatile and the volatility must be managed. The eToro broker with its 360-degree offer is the idea to take advantage of the high volatility phases. Not only that, but being an authorized and perfectly legal broker, eToro allows you to invest with the awareness of not risking scams. This is no small thing. On the internet, in fact, exchanges are often advertised that say they allow the purchase of BNB without costs and commissions as well as advertise easy earnings. These exchanges are just scams to stay away from. The security and reliability that a broker like eToro can give is much better (here the official website).

Well, at this point we can say that we have given you all the information you need to buy BNB.

Good investment.

