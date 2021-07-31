Caitlyn governor, Kim lawyer: what happens to the Kardashians/Jenner?

Who would have thought that a socialite not too high nor filiform would she become one of the most famous models in the world? And entrepreneur. And now, even lawyer. Why the challenges for Kim Kardashian, and for members of his family, they are never too many. The last ones concern her, who became a supermillionaire with her “containment” underwear, and her “stepfather” now a woman, Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim is in fact studying law with great commitment. Graduation scheduled for the end of 2022. Not only that: the instagram star is also profitably carrying out his apprenticeship to be able to practice the profession. She is very excited for this new adventure that she likes to die for. After all, good blood does not lie. Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Robert are children, as well as Kris Jenner, also by Robert Kardashian, a lawyer who, along with his pool of lawyers, managed to get O.J. Simpson, his friend, acquitted of the charge of double murder.

Great news in the future of Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner

Most of all Kim loves criminal law. In the past he said: “Criminal law I understand it immediately. For each concept I use a maximum of two seconds. I could learn it even while sleeping. The most tiring part for me are the courses because they take time. Not books.” Soon, therefore, Kim Kardashian will be able to boast the title of “Doctor”. Indeed, it would be better to say “Lawyer”. She still misses several exams and the final thesis.

But if Kim has put herself in the head of dress the toga in court, his stepfather Caitlyn Jenner has decided she wants to try to become Governor of California, a position that Arnold Schwarzenegger also held in the past. For the moment it is considering the idea of the candidacy with the Republicans. She surrounded herself with political consultants to understand if there are indeed the conditions to embark on this new adventure so far from the world in which she has lived so far. Perhaps it was theto passion he saw in Kanye West when you ran for President of the United States to give you the boost.

The current governor, Gavin Newsom, is not very well seen by Californians. His policies and management have earned him thousands of criticisms. So much so that it risks being removed prematurely. There is even a petition to “kick him out” by the end of the year. So much of earned for Caitlyn that, if she decided to take the field, with the millions of followers who have daughters, and therefore with their help, she would certainly win.

With Kim in court and Caitlyn in politics at the highest level, who would stop the already unstoppable Kardashian/Jenner anymore?