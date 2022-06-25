Cali Fashion District 2022 is coming soon

The advertising campaign for the first edition of Cali Distrito Moda was carried out under a retro-futuristic concept, for whose photographic session Valle del Cauca designers were invited. Photo: Cali Fashion District

Cali Distrito Moda 2022 will soon begin, an international event that will take place from June 30 to July 2, 2022.

The event will take place in 3 iconic places in the city: La Licorera Dance and Choreography Center, Pacific Mall and the El Peñón neighborhood. It is organized by the Vallecaucana Fashion Chamber and the Government of Valle del Cauca.

What is Cali Fashion District?

It is a fashion, beauty, art and technology multiplatform, which also has the support of public and private companies and Valle del Cauca brands that join this great commitment to fashion, the textile sector and the economic reactivation of the different sectors in the region. region.

Who will attend?

It will have the participation of 40 designers, 2 brands and 2 institutional groupswho will present their spring-summer 2023 collections on catwalks that can be enjoyed from 3:00 p.m. at the facilities of La Licorera Centro de Danza y Coreografía, while in the Pacific Mall the fashion shows will start at 5:00 p.m.

It should be noted that this is a 100% free event, the parades will be invitational with physical entry.

It is a showcase of the cultural and professional life of the region

It will also have a large commercial exhibition from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm with more than 80 stands, islands and experience zones, including a pet friendly area and a gastronomic area. This part will be with free admission and open to the general public.

