Cameron Diaz wanted to call her daughter with the nickname of her best friend

Raddix, the daughter who Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, musician of the pop punk group “Good Charlotte”, had last December 30, has two middle names, Chloe and Wildflower. He found out The Blast through one of his sources who managed to find the baby’s birth certificate. More than “ Chloe “, is the other name,” Wildflower “to attract attention and not just because it literally means” Field flower ” or “ Floret “, for its delicacy, but because it is a clear homage from Cameron Diaz to her best friend, Drew Barrymoore to which it has been closely linked for decades.

“ Wildflower “is the title ofautobiography written in 2015 by Barrymoore who wanted to give her memoir the nickname she most recognizes as a free spirit, yet so fragile because she survived a very difficult childhood, immediately marked by alcohol and drug abuse after the debut at the age of 7 in Steven Spielberg’s “ET”. Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymoore became inseparable after shooting the film together in 2000 “Charlie’s Angels“Since then, as Barrymore herself told last year in an interview with the magazine ET: “ We are much more than two best friends, Cameron and I are two sisters. We have a very special bond, we are always very honest with each other. We support each other and spend a lot of time together. For almost 20 years there hasn’t been a day when I don’t see her and if I can’t, I call her. It’s me and her, shoulder to shoulder, against the world. She is the sister I never had “.

After such a passionate dedication, it seems that Cameron Diaz, at the time of this interview already pregnant with her little girl, reciprocated a lot of affection by giving her daughter, who was 47 years old, the nickname so loved by Drew, thus binding even more to her best. friend who has naturally protected her sweet secret in recent months, which she herself later revealed on social only several days after Raddix was born.

“ Happy New Year from the Maddens! “, wrote the new mother for the occasion.” We are so happy, lucky and grateful to start this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. It immediately captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are delighted to share this news, we also feel the strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little one. So we won’t post photos or share any other details, other than the fact that she’s really cute! Some would even say gorgeous “, had specified the actress who thus intends to protect her daughter from the curiosity of the media and fans.

Loading... Advertisements

Already follow the new gossip page of ilGiornale.it?